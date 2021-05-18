More Waterloo city employees can issue fireworks citations throughout year

WATERLOO — More city employees are now authorized to issue fireworks citations throughout the year, the Waterloo City Council decided unanimously Monday.

The ordinance passed Monday gives any officials with “authority to document violations and issue citations” — such as code enforcement, building and fire inspectors — the ability to issue fireworks citations. They will add to the existing efforts of the Waterloo Police Department in responding to complaints and issuing citations. The change was first discussed at a May 3 work session when introduced by Councilman Dave Boesen.

A previous part of city code was removed that only allowed fireworks citations to be issued when sales are allowed, near the Fourth of July and New Years. Citations can now be issued any time of the year to people who violate regulations.

Anyone who gets a fireworks citation will be fined at least $375, according to the ordinance.