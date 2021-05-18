More Waterloo city employees can issue fireworks citations throughout year

WATERLOO — More city employees are now authorized to issue fireworks citations throughout the year, the Waterloo City Council decided unanimously Monday.
The ordinance passed Monday gives any officials with “authority to document violations and issue citations” — such as code enforcement, building and fire inspectors — the ability to issue fireworks citations. They will add to the existing efforts of the Waterloo Police Department in responding to complaints and issuing citations. The change was first discussed at a May 3 work session when introduced by Councilman Dave Boesen.
A previous part of city code was removed that only allowed fireworks citations to be issued when sales are allowed, near the Fourth of July and New Years. Citations can now be issued any time of the year to people who violate regulations.
Anyone who gets a fireworks citation will be fined at least $375, according to the ordinance.
Councilman Pat Morrissey said he worried the new ordinance did not clarify that employees — excluding police officers — would not be expected to issue citations outside of their normal work hours. City attorney Martin Petersen said it would be obvious that employees would work during normal scheduled times only, noting the city’s traffic ordinance does not specify hours for code enforcement to issue parking citations.
Morrissey maintained the ordinance was “unclear” and “poorly worded.” He said the city should consult with employees covered by collective bargaining agreements to ensure their change in duties falls in line with contracts. Boesen said city employees wouldn’t be required to work outside of their bargaining contract duties and hours.
The city’s current fireworks ordinance lets people set off fireworks from noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on July 3 and 5. City Council members strengthened limitations on fireworks use with new rules passed last August, including guidelines on decibel levels and elevations.
The decision to expand authority and the timeframe for citations comes after the failure of a proposed fireworks ban at the April 19 City Council meeting. Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald told officials his department will strengthen enforcement of the existing fireworks ordinance.
The proposed fireworks ban, first talked about at a March 1 work session, was then postponed twice for a final vote by the City Council. It was first tabled to see if Waterloo could join forces with other cities on a fireworks policy, which never came to fruition. It was then pushed back to explore enforcement mechanisms by the WPD.