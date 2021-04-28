More than half of Black Hawk County adults vaccinated against COVID-19

WATERLOO — More than half of Black Hawk County's adult population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the local health department.
The data was shared at Wednesday's health board meeting. It shows that 52.8% of the 18 and older group is either fully or partially vaccinated against the virus. Of the 65 and older group, 83.7% of residents got at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to local data.
Demand and interest for the COVID-19 vaccine in Black Hawk County is now declining, said Joshua Pikora, county disease surveillance and investigation manager. He said some adults waited to get vaccinated until higher-risk groups were able to get doses, but he said the health department is now encouraging them to get their own vaccines since eligibility opened up April 5.
He said the local health department is anticipating a change in the amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses it gets from the state. The state is changing its distribution model to focus more on demand for the vaccine and less on population size, Pikora said.
Pikora said the state recently abandoned its standard for counties to use 80% of weekly COVID-19 vaccine allocations to get more doses. This is because supply for the vaccines is catching up to demand statewide, Pikora said.
The Black Hawk County Health Department got regular weekly shipments throughout April of 2,340 Pfizer and 200 Moderna doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Pikora said. The department got additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Nearly 109,000 people got at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Black Hawk County as of Wednesday, according to local data. That includes more than 49,000 people who got all necessary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pikora said the Black Hawk County Health Department has higher COVID-19 vaccination rates than Scott and Woodbury counties, but is trailing Johnson, Linn and Polk counties. Black Hawk County's 51.4% overall vaccination rate sits above Iowa's overall vaccination rate of 50.9%, according to local data.
Black or African American residents in Black Hawk County have received a disproportionately low amount of COVID-19 vaccines compared to their percentage of the population, according to local data. They received 5.9% of COVID-19 vaccines compared to their 8.3% population rate as of Monday, local data shows.
The county's Hispanic or Latino residents got 2% of COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday compared to their 3.4% population rate.
Pikora said the local health department plans to do more work to reach Black or African American and Hispanic or Latino residents in the county. He said the health department previously hosted a vaccine clinic that targeted the county's Black or African American residents.
Asian residents, who make up 2.1% of the population, received 2.3% of the COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday. Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander residents got a proportional amount of the COVID-19 vaccine to their 0.2% population rate. American Indian and Alaska Native residents similarly got vaccines proportional to their 0.3% population rate.
White residents got 84.7% of COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday compared to their 85.9% population rate.
Health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said she is working with other staff members to brainstorm COVID-19 vaccine outreach, including using social media platform TikTok. The county announced its hiring Wednesday of a communication strategist, Gabbi DeWitt, who already worked at the department in a different role.
Several health board members, including chair The Rev. Mary Robinson, suggested adding paid vacation time for health department employees. She said she recognized the physical and emotional toll that COVID-19 took on public health workers and their families.
"It’s a matter of fairness. It’s a matter of showing appreciation," Robinson said. "Because this department — when we were sleeping, they were here."
Egbuonye said she is emphasizing the importance of summer vacations to her staff members, and she plans to take her own time off in the coming months. She said local public health departments across the state are all experiencing burnout among workers.
“We’re still tired. We’re waiting to see when this ends," Egbuonye said. "I think for us internally, it’s juggling COVID and program development and implementation. It’s been very tough, but I’m hoping that in a few months there will be a different narrative."
The county had a 4.2% average 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate as of Wednesday, local data shows. The positivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of cases testing positive by the total number tested.