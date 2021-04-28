More than half of Black Hawk County adults vaccinated against COVID-19

WATERLOO — More than half of Black Hawk County's adult population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the local health department.

The data was shared at Wednesday's health board meeting. It shows that 52.8% of the 18 and older group is either fully or partially vaccinated against the virus. Of the 65 and older group, 83.7% of residents got at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to local data.

Demand and interest for the COVID-19 vaccine in Black Hawk County is now declining, said Joshua Pikora, county disease surveillance and investigation manager. He said some adults waited to get vaccinated until higher-risk groups were able to get doses, but he said the health department is now encouraging them to get their own vaccines since eligibility opened up April 5.

He said the local health department is anticipating a change in the amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses it gets from the state. The state is changing its distribution model to focus more on demand for the vaccine and less on population size, Pikora said.