More rules for Waterloo scooters, council decides

WATERLOO — Saying it wanted to ensure no underage riders are on downtown streets, the City Council again tweaked the rules governing scooters Monday.
The council unanimously approved amendments to its shared mobility device ordinance, which governs the electric scooters for rent downtown. It’s the second time the ordinance has been altered since its approval June 1.
The changes, which will go into effect in the next couple of weeks, mandate scooter companies — currently Bird and Helbiz — must:
- Impose a 15 mph speed limit on the devices.
- Bar riders under the age of 18, and require users to scan an identification card proving their age before riding.
- Set a maximum number of scooters per company to 150.
- Limit scooters to streets, bicycle lanes and recreation trails within the geofenced area.
Gian Luca Spriano, director of international business development for Helbiz, and Craig Bennett Jr., the local fleet manager for Bird, both said the new rules would be no problem and just take some app adjustments.
“We really would like to grow up with the city, so we’re open to everything,” Spriano said, noting Waterloo is one of just 10 U.S. cities Helbiz serves so far.
Councilor Dave Boesen said he saw two adults riding with two children recently, which Bennett Jr. said was possible on Bird scooters through the “Group Ride” option, though he noted that option could be modified.
“We will make an ID requirement for each and every scooter that one phone is scanning,” he said, noting riders would “still potentially be able to use the 'group ride.'”
Councilor Sharon Juon wondered if police were enforcing the ordinance, specifically the prohibition on riding on sidewalks. But she said Capt. Dave Mohlis assured her police were “aware they were responsible” for enforcing it, and noted residents could call the nonemergency police number if they spot violations.
“They are short on staff,” she said. “Like with (enforcing) fireworks, they can’t get every place and have to prioritize.”
Councilor Pat Morrissey bemoaned that the geofence — the area in which scooters can operate — doesn’t extend very far on the north side of the Cedar River, “even though the north side of the river has businesses that should be included,” he said.
Councilor Jerome Amos agreed with the idea in theory, but said he worried about the user experience on the city’s north side.
“One of my concerns with expanding the area at this time is those scooters have to be ridden on the street. And when you look at Franklin Street, those streets are in pretty bad shape for riding a scooter on,” he said.