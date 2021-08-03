More rules for Waterloo scooters, council decides

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We will make an ID requirement for each and every scooter that one phone is scanning,” he said, noting riders would “still potentially be able to use the 'group ride.'”

Councilor Sharon Juon wondered if police were enforcing the ordinance, specifically the prohibition on riding on sidewalks. But she said Capt. Dave Mohlis assured her police were “aware they were responsible” for enforcing it, and noted residents could call the nonemergency police number if they spot violations.

“They are short on staff,” she said. “Like with (enforcing) fireworks, they can’t get every place and have to prioritize.”

Councilor Pat Morrissey bemoaned that the geofence — the area in which scooters can operate — doesn’t extend very far on the north side of the Cedar River, “even though the north side of the river has businesses that should be included,” he said.

Councilor Jerome Amos agreed with the idea in theory, but said he worried about the user experience on the city’s north side.

“One of my concerns with expanding the area at this time is those scooters have to be ridden on the street. And when you look at Franklin Street, those streets are in pretty bad shape for riding a scooter on,” he said.

