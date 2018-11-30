CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls city staff will be recommending roundabouts at the intersections of Greenhill Road at South Main Street and Ceder Heights Drive.
The recommendation is coming after three public meetings on renovations to the Greenhill Road corridor — between Hudson Road and Cedar Heights Drive — and will be presented to the Cedar Falls City Council on Dec. 17.
“In general, we know we have near-term projects both at South Main and Greenhill and at Cedar Heights and Greenhill so we know those projects are coming up,” said Jon Resler city engineer. “We know we want to get those recommendations solidified for both of those locations.”
The Greenhill and Main intersection is set for construction in 2020. According to a PowerPoint presentation from the Nov. 3 public meeting, construction of a roundabout at Greenhill Road and South Main Street would be estimated to cost $2.6 million, and one at Cedar Heights Drive would could cost $2.5 million.
Other intersections are being considered, but action will depend on development in the area.
“The rest of corridor is functioning very well other than Main and Cedar Heights,” Resler said.
The city is looking to alleviate congestion as new businesses move into the area and it prepares for construction set to begin in two years on Iowa Highway 58.
“We wanted to have a plan for the whole corridor,” Resler said.
Both signals and a roundabout will function well, Resler said.
“When you do an analysis of cost and you factor in travel time and initial construction cost and maintenance cost and you factor all that in, the roundabout at Main and Greenhill is the cheapest,” Resler said. “We’ll have to get some feedback from council and see what they think.”
There are some utilities in the area that will be impacted by both options, Resler said. “But, probably a little more so with a roundabout.”
The city received a lot of comments about the possible initiatives in the area during the three public meetings.
“There’s a significant portion of the population out there now that is in favor of roundabouts seeing how University turned out,” Resler said. “We did receive a lot more positive feedback through this corridor study on roundabouts than the doing a signal.”
The west side of Highway 58 on Greenhill functions better with signals and east of 58 works better with roundabouts, Resler said.
