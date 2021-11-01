More nuisance properties, roundabout included in Monday recommendations to Cedar Falls Council

CEDAR FALLS – Two more dwellings are being recommended by city staff be condemned and demolished because of their states of disrepair, structural deficiencies and insanitary nature.

Cedar Falls City Council will consider Monday at its regular meeting whether to schedule Nov. 15 hearings for the nuisance homes and accessory structures at 315 E. Dunkerton Road and 1227 W. 22nd St.

In addition, the properties at 710 W. 13th St. and 1303 Walnut St., which neighbor each other and were given similar nuisance assessments recently, will have their hearings rescheduled from Monday to Nov. 15, because staff has determined it needs more time “to officially notify the recently appointed administrator of the estate.”

During the future hearings, the property representatives would have the opportunity to explain why the structures should not be knocked down.

The regular meeting Monday at City Hall is packed with items for councilors to consider.

Nov. 15 could become the date for two additional public hearings, if council consents Monday, one for plans to construct a roundabout, estimated to cost $3.3 million, in place of the traffic signal at the South Main Street and Greenhill Road intersection.

The other would be for a request for a partial property tax exemption, in connection with a new 27,500-square foot industrial use storage/office facility at 6100 Production Drive. It would be enacted via an ordinance, with its first reading that same Monday.

For a third and final reading, the two proposed ordinances overhauling the downtown zoning code for future development will come before City Council, and could be voted on by its members.

They’ve been a contentious discussion topic the last few months, especially as they relate to parking, with Councilors Daryl Kruse and Susan deBuhr combining for four motions last meeting for different amendments that would delay their adoption because the code’s language likely would return to the Planning and Zoning Commission for review.

When it came to the votes on the amendments, they failed to pass 4-3, with deBuhr, Kruse and Councilor Dave Sires being the ones in favor of the changes.

A group of downtown business and property owners, representing dozens of parcels, have noted displeasure with the proposed code, mostly in the form of letters to the city. One made a pitch last meeting for a “compromise.”

Also on its final reading is an ordinance rezoning 6.38 acres at the corner of Cedar Heights and Valley High drives to allow for six 12-plex condominium units.

The site plan is still in the planning process, and additional concerns had been raised at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Wednesday, one relating to stormwater. There had been past comments about the complaints mostly being appeased.

Other business:

City staff recommends council reject the bids received for the Cedar River Improvements Project. A company withdrew one bid — the lowest one — because of a “substantial clerical error,” and two others were some $3 million more than an engineer’s estimate of $3.7 million for its construction.

New recreational fees are proposed for the use of Orchard Hill Park for pickleball, a sport growing in popularity, that would become effective Dec. 1. If approved by council, use of a single court would cost $10 per hour, and the whole complex would cost $80 per hour.

Council will consider a five-year extension of the agreement with golf professional John Bermel for upkeep of the Pheasant Ridge and Walter’s Ridge golf courses at the same annual payment of $40,000.

A mixed use residential zoning district site plan will come before the council for a drive-thru car wash on a 1.31-acre site at 1125 Fountains Way to the south of Greenhill Road.

