WATERLOO — Plans to revamp both Gates and Byrnes parks are coming along – but the city may have to overcome additional hurdles.

Waterloo’s Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said the commission has nearly met its original fundraising goal of $17.5 million.

The city will open bids Thursday for the project. The inclusive playground and splash pad have already been purchased at previous City Council meetings, due to long wait times for the products to arrive.

However, Huting said the design team for the project has estimated the total project cost may exceed earlier fundraising estimates by 20% to 25% – coming to $3.5 to $4.4 million more.

Huting said although they’re preparing for the project to be more than estimated, he and the rest of the commission are hoping for competitive bids. He said there were five contractors present at a pre-bidding meeting, which could result in those competitive bids.

Bid alternates have been added to allow the project to move forward with the currently available money – now totaling a little more than $17 million. This could result in the project being done in phases.

At Gates Park, construction and development may be done in phases, as well, due to additional environmental reviews being completed on the former Chamberlain Manufacturing site. This would affect the South Gates part of the project. South Gates was already slated to be finished after North Gates because of the environmental cleanup and additional funding.

Huting said the initial cleanup of the site has been completed but there are still structures that need to be removed.

This includes a rail docking system that must be covered up and underground structures that are currently fenced off but have the potential to injure people who are walking in the area. The plan is to cover up the structures with soil from the former pool site.

The soil from the pool site needs to be tested to see if it meets environmental standards but Huting said he isn’t worried, stating that contaminants from the Chamberlain site wouldn’t have moved uphill. No soil will be excavated from the Chamberlain site.

Huting said they’re “doing everything they can” to address concerns from the community about where children will eventually play.

According to Courier archives, an environmental assessment completed in 2005 found groundwater contamination from chlorinated solvents and total extractable hydrocarbons.

The Chamberlain Manufacturing site originally made metal washer ringers and later was a defense contractor, from 1919 until 1994. Waterloo acquired the property in 2005 and worked with the Environmental Protection Agency to demolish the buildings.

After environmental testing, there are plans for South Gates to have a pollinator and native plant prairie area with walking trails and mounds for a potential sculpture park.

As for North Gates, where there will be an eventual splash pad and inclusive playground, the deadline for implementation of those structures has been moved. They were originally scheduled to be up and running at the end of summer but now the public may have to wait an extra year to use them.

The effort to receive multiple competitive bids is holding up the progress. Once a bid is awarded, Huting said the finish date would be 240 working days from the start of the project.

As for Byrnes Park, this year will be the last year the current pool operates. Opening day is June 3 and the pool season will end early, near the end of July, to allow for the construction of the new pool.

Photos: Waterloo West boys soccer vs. Iowa City West, May 5 SOC West vs. ICW 7 SOC West vs. ICW 4 SOC West vs. ICW 1 SOC West vs. ICW 5 SOC West vs. ICW 2 SOC West vs. ICW 6 SOC West vs. ICW 8 SOC West vs. ICW 3