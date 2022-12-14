More green space to be allocated to Sulentic Park

WATERLOO — Even more green space could be given to an area park that has been a topic of contention.

Waterloo’s Leisure Services is working on a memorandum of understanding with the city’s Water Works board to allocate five acres of its unused facility space at Sulentic Park.

Water Works originally purchased the site, next to Community United Child Care Centers and Preschool, for a future well or water tower site.

According to Leisure Services Director Paul Huting, Water Works is working with the city’s attorney to allow indefinite continued use of the land. Indefinite meaning Water Works could retain the right to use for water works purposes, if necessary.

Huting also said it would state that the space would not be developed for residential purposes – a topic heavily discussed in 2019.

Three years ago, dozens of residents packed a Leisure Services Commission meeting to support keeping sections of parks, including Sulentic Park, as green space, rather than using them for housing developments.

Last month, the City Council unanimously decided that 1.49 acres of land owned by the city adjacent to Sulentic Park would remain as park space. The city purchased the lot from Waterloo Community Schools at a cost of $1 in 2013.

Also discussed at Tuesday’s Leisure Services meeting was a $14,000 grant check received from the Nicholas Sulentic Charitable Foundation Trust on Dec. 5. This, along with funds previously received from the foundation and general obligation bonds, will help make improvements to the park including a new picnic shelter, sign and concrete walkways.

Work on those improvements is expected to begin next construction season.

The commission also announced three $100,000 grants were awarded for the Transforming Gates and Byrnes Parks projects. Grants were received from the Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation, Northeast Iowa Community Foundation and Young Family Foundation.

The Enhance Iowa Board Community Attraction and Tourism committee met earlier this month to consider a $1 million grant application from leisure services. Huting said he and Mayor Quentin Hart were told by the committee that if they raised an additional $750,000 by Feb. 1, the Enhance Iowa board would enter into a contract for the $1 million grant.

The project cost estimate is currently at $17.5 million and total committed funding is at $13.4 million.

Huting said grant applications have also been submitted to Lincoln Savings Bank, the Van G. Miller Family Charitable Trust and the John Deere Foundation and discussions have been occurring with Tyson Foods.

The commission noted the demolition of Gates Pool is nearly done. However, an older concrete pool was discovered underneath it and will be removed in the spring after bids are received on the project.

