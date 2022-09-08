More funding to go to Sullivan Brothers Memorial

MARIA KUIPER
WATERLOO — The view is becoming clearer for the Sullivan Brothers Memorial.
The City Council on Tuesday approved an additional $10,160 for the professional services agreement with L&S Group, Inc. as the project’s plans have grown.
The memorial’s purpose, according to a video from the studio helping with the project, is to provide a destination for citizens and veterans while inspiring them with the story of the five Sullivan brothers, who died in action on the USS Juneau in 1942.
The work was deemed out-of-scope in the original agreement, causing the city to go over budget on the project. The initial contract amount was $46,200.
Updated plans show the planned layout of the Sullivan Brothers Memorial.
The idea of the memorial has evolved as the extra work has been put in. Instead of photo panels, the four memorial components will be three-dimensional. There will also be a circle in the center with the theme of “together,” symbolic pavers, seating and garden beds.
It will be in front of the convention center, adjacent to West Fourth Street. The convention center was renamed in 2021 to the Waterloo Convention Center at the Sullivan Brothers Plaza.
Also at the city council meeting:
A public hearing was held on amending the city’s 2020B Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Note to authorize a project with a cost of $500,000 or less. No public comments were made. A resolution was approved for a professional services agreement in an amount not to exceed $86,550 for the North Crossing Area Study. A resolution was approved for the contract, bonds and certificate of insurance with Clean Infusion, LLC in the amount of $538,800 for the Wastewater Treatment Rehabilitation Project.
