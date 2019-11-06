WATERLOO – Incumbents continued to be pushed out in Northeast Iowa as the fallout from Tuesday's election continued.
In New Hampton, Bobby Schwickerath will take the top city post, besting incumbent Mayor Deb Larsen.
Schwickerath said he was hesitant on beginning a campaign at first, “but once we started that campaign we had a lot of positive support.
“I think the community wanted someone who was involved with the community and who was seen out and about and a has positive voice to promote the community,” he said.
Larsen said she is happy with her four years of service.
"As mayor it's incredibly difficult to make decisions that you know could upset people that could be your neighbor. I tend to vote not necessarily with the popular choice but the right thing to do," she said.
"I am forever grateful for the support I have received in this community and appreciate the experiences I have been given. I wish Mayor Elect Bobby Schwickerath the best of luck as I want to see this community continue to thrive."
Schwickerath said among his top priorities for the city are to fix some of the old infrastructure in hopes to grow the community.
“We have some houses here in town that are nice-sized houses that families could make good use of that are just sitting abandoned right now,” he said, noting several rental homes in town that also sit empty and serve as an eye sore.
“I’d like to get a new look, a refreshed look for the town,” he said.
Here are the other city election results from around Northeast Iowa:
Allison
There looks to be a new mayor in Allison – but Mayor James Blockhus may want to wait for that recount before hanging up his hat.
Unofficial results show the Allison mayor losing by just one vote, 166 to 165, to challenger Scot Henrichs. One write-in vote was also cast.
Aplington
At-large council member Alan Meyer held onto his seat handily as the only candidate on the ballot for two seats, with 135 votes. Clint Schipper will join him on the council with 73 write-in votes. The other write-in candidate, Jennifer Drehobl, received 22 votes.
Bristow
Bristow’s three candidates on the ballot for their five at-large council seats – Curt Lewis, Kevin Snyder and Brad Lewis – won handily, with 30, 29 and 28 votes, respectively. They’ll be joined by two write-in winners, Dennis Palmer and Carter Lewis, garnering 13 and 9 votes, respectively.
Clarksville
With no incumbent for mayor, city council member Kenneth Smith has taken the city’s top spot, garnering 143 votes to William Doty’s 92 and Kai Trevor Brost’s 23.
In the city council at-large race, Larry Voigts and Brock Lodge were the top two vote-getters, with 180 and 174 votes, respectively, for the two open seats. Challenger Wendy Brooks got 124, while challenger Amy Learn managed just 22 votes.
Dike
No one was officially on the ballot for two at-large city council positions, so two of three write-in candidates -- including a current council member -- won the seats.
Hugh Bargman received 64 write-in votes and current council member Luke Osterhaus got 31 write-in votes, according to Grundy County Auditor Rhonda Deters. A third write-in, Cynthia Beavers, garnered 6 votes.
Dysart
Mayor pro-tem Tim Glenn is pro-tem no longer after besting challenger Michael Sharp for Dysart's top post, 186 to 31.
Elberon
Mayor Bob Kesl Sr. walked in an easy win to keep his job over council member Linn Snell's challenge, 33 to 8.
Elgin
Six candidates were on the ballot for three at-large city council seats in Elgin -- and the lone council member was voted out.
Council member Ron Hills received 44 votes, the least of all the candidates on the ballot. Instead, Bob Frieden, Stephanie Hermen and Brian Thomas will be seated next year, garnering 126, 90 and 83 votes, respectively.
Challengers Sarah Rose received 79 votes, while James Lee Johnson got 46 -- and there were 62 write-in votes, though the Fayette County Auditor didn't have detailed information on write-in votes as of Wednesday.
Fairbank
The Fairbank City Council saw a shakeup with one incumbent re-elected and one incumbent unseated.
Andrew Williams, with 118 votes, will take over for Ron Miller, who had 41 votes. Ronald Woods will serve another term with 129 votes.
Fayette
Fayette Mayor Andrew Wenthe will serve another term, besting Bobby Jo Larson by 25 votes.
Wenthe received 145 votes, and Larson received 120.
Incumbent At-Large City Council members Nancy Wulfekuhle, 147 votes, Amy Tucker, 169 votes, and Curtis Larson, 125 votes, will return for another term.
Joining them on the board will be newcomers Linda Tenney with 152 votes and Patricia Potratz with 130 votes.
Trailing behind were Tim Wulfekuhle with 81 votes, James Lowery, 96 votes, and John Garcia, 69 votes.
Fredericksburg
At-large council member Sheriton Dettmer was ousted by voters Tuesday, garnering just 142 votes -- the least of three candidates vying for two seats.
Council member Dean Speicher kept his seat, getting 146 votes. But challenger Kyle Wendland was the top vote-getter with 150 votes.
Garwin
A city council member has won a majority of the write-in vote for Garwin's mayor.
Tama County Auditor Laura Kopsa said Leonard Untiedt won with 26 votes. She added there were several other write-ins.
And three non-incumbents will take over for the city's at-large seats: Matthew Deam, Darcy McCubbin and Shannon Scheidel will be seated next year, garnering 72, 68 and 63 votes, respectively. A fourth challenger, Lorri Waite, received 56 votes.
However, Waite received 4 write-in votes for the at-large vacancy, so she'll join the council anyway.
Gladbrook
Mayor Keith Sash will keep his job, receiving 88 votes to Christine Hackett's 77 votes.
Greene
William Christensen looks to be the new mayor of Greene, besting Daniel Rocky Barros 216 to 149.
In the at-large race, council member Marilyn Folkers kept her seat with 206 votes. But while challengers Beverly Schuknecht and Audrey Smith each garnered 128 votes, write-in candidate Rodney Fesenmeyer will take the second open seat with 178 votes. Another write-in candidate, Casie Stroberg, took 67 votes.
Grundy Center
Voters stayed the course in Grundy Center, re-electing Mayor Alan Kiewiet to another term. Kiewiet got 319 votes to Brian Buhrow's 117.
Independence
Ward 2 council member Dennis Vaughn was officially unopposed on the ballot -- but a large number of write-in votes may fell him yet.
The Buchanan County Auditor's Office was still going through the write-in votes Wednesday morning, so it was unclear whether those 98 votes were all for one person or would be enough to top Vaughn's 64 votes cast in the unofficial final count.
In Ward 4, council member Debra Hanna appears to have held onto her seat over challenger Julie Klammer, 97 votes to 82.
Montour
Council member Charlie Bidwell will keep his job as one of the two top vote-getters in a 7-way race for two at-large spots.
Jeff Hermanstorfer, who received 32 votes, will join Bidwell, who got 30 votes, for the two spots.
They bested challengers Vicky Garske, Alan Kelley, Susan Eberhart, Dustin Wright and Regina Johns, who received 25, 21, 18, 15 and 9 votes, respectively.
New Hartford
With no names on the ballot, it came down to write-in votes, and current Mayor John Anderson won that contest with 33 votes to Ernie Mobley’s 18, out of 84 write-in votes cast.
Timothy Woods and Cindy Brewer won the two at-large seats, with 91 and 86 votes, respectively. Gordon Ballhagen garnered 24 votes.
North Washington
Tiny North Washington in Chickasaw County -- population 117 at the 2010 census -- nevertheless saw a huge turnout Tuesday with 96 votes cast in the city council race, or 82% of the entire town's population.
And those voters elected Megan Baltes, Jason Tenge and Vincent Tenge as their three at-large city council members, with 31, 30 and 25 votes, respectively. A fourth candidate, Robert Burgart, received just 8 votes, and there were 2 write-in votes.
Oelwein
Oelwein’s mayor and an at-large council member lost their posts.
Brett DeVore beat Peggy Lee Sherrets for mayor with 539 votes compared to Sherrets’ 461 votes.
Thomas Stewart took Darin Christensen’s seat with 529 votes to his 417 votes.
There were 35 write-in votes for Lou Ann Milks’ Ward 3 seat. The Fayette County Auditor’s Office was not able to release the winner in that race as of Wednesday afternoon.
Quasqueton
Council members Bill Kress and Terry Kress both kept their seats on the city council as the top two vote-getters, with 90 and 86 votes, respectively.
Challenger Scott Colton will join them on the board, garnering 83 votes, while the final challenger, Erica Long, failed in her bid with 65 votes.
Reinbeck
Voters approved a new 1% local sales tax, 90% of which will pay for infrastructure and improvements in the city, and 10% of which will go toward parks and recreation and economic development. The tax will go into effect Jan. 1 and expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
The vote was 211 in favor and 76 opposed.
No candidates were on the ballot for two at-large city council seats, and 132 write-in votes are still being counted in that contest.
Rowley
At-large council members Terri Janaszak and Kathy Hemsath will remain on Rowley's city council, garnering 51 and 34 votes, respectively.
They'll be joined by challenger Jeff Taylor, who received the most votes at 54. The final challenger, Myland Hepker, fell just short at 31 votes.
Sumner
The only incumbent council member running lost Tuesday night.
At-large council member Linda Meier received the fewest votes, at 242, of four candidates running for the two open seats.
Challengers Brock Rettinger and George Heying were the top two vote-getters, garnering 336 and 330 votes, respectively.
The final challenger, Brian Bockhaus, received 274 votes.
Stout
Valerie DeGroote, Christina Gronowski and Sara Nefzger won the three at-large seats up for grabs this election, with 19, 17 and 15 votes, respectively. Deanne Ross received 13 votes.
Tama
Council member Doug Ray will assume the top post in Tama, besting his challenger by a wide margin.
Ray got 308 votes for mayor to the 24 votes received for John William Anderson.
For the three at-large council seats open, council member Aaron Haughey kept his job with 185 votes, and will be joined by Larry Thomas and Anne Michael, who received 183 and 182 votes, respectively.
Council members Kenny McAdoo and Robert Tyynismaa lost their seats, garnering 175 and 146 votes, respectively. Other failed challengers include Jeff Large, with 76 votes; Matthew Beatty, with 68 votes; and Randy Fairchild, with 23 votes.
Traer
Traer’s City Council lost one incumbent and gained two new faces after last night’s election.
Patricia Kennedy and Matt Rausch joined the council with 185 votes each. Incumbent council member Carri Holst also received 185 votes and will return for another term.
Laurie Schafer was unseated with only 177 votes, and Jay Wolfe received 127.
Mayor Pete Holden will maintain his top post of the city.
Vining
With no one officially on Vining's ballot, both mayor and all five at-large council positions were filled by write-in votes.
Council member Jeff Vore will take over as mayor, receiving 8 write-in votes. Five others were written in as well for the 15 total write-in votes received.
A total of 74 write-in votes were cast for the city council at-large position, with current council members Fred Vore and Arlo Cibula keeping their seats with 8 and 6 votes, respectively.
The others joining the council will be Brody Boldt, with 12 votes; Steve Rouse, with 11 votes; and Todd Apfel, with 6 votes.
Wellsburg
Voters decided they didn't want Wellsburg to establish a municipally-owned electrical utility or gas utility.
Both measures asking voters to approve the two utilities failed by roughly the same margin. The electric utility received 93 yes votes to 139 no votes, while the gas utility received 94 yes votes to 139 no votes.
West Union
Voters stayed the course in West Union.
Mayor Adam Keller easily won re-election, besting Lester Hope 326 to 47.
In the race for the sole at-large seat, council member Kennon Gumm kept his seat, getting 192 votes to Linda Croal's 126 and Ann Hutchens' 57.
