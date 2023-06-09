WATERLOO — Downtown is about to become more monitored through the installation of pedestrian-level cameras.

The City Council approved the purchase of these cameras during a special session on Thursday.

The cost of the cameras is not to exceed $150,000. The invoice document shows that 72 cameras will be purchased. The cameras would be paid with bond money.

A pedestrian-level camera would be mounted or pointed lower than a standard traffic camera in order to see more of the streets and sidewalks and get around obstructions, such as trees or businesses’ awnings.

Police Chief Joe Leibold said the cameras would cover an area bounded by Franklin Street to the north and Washington Street to the south between Park Avenue and Fifth Street. This would include Lincoln Park. He said there would be no facial recognition technology.

Leibold said he doesn’t see the cameras necessarily as a need for downtown. Rather, the city is just following trends of greater use for the devices.

“It’s standard in public safety anymore for events where things are held to have cameras,” he said. “It’s different than it was 30 years ago.”

He said the city has been having conversations about more cameras for multiple years but it is now coming to fruition with the expansion and revitalization of the East Fourth Street corridor.

As more technology and funding is available, he would like to expand the range of the cameras in places such as parks, near schools, where children congregate and where “national news making events happen.”

Leibold hopes the cameras will be installed before Irish Fest, which is held in August.

