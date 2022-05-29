Modifications to downtown zoning code ongoing topic of discussion at Cedar Falls council

CEDAR FALLS — The newly adopted downtown zoning code had been a hotly debated topic before and after the November election in Cedar Falls.

While discussions haven’t been as regular, they’ve popped up the last five months. Amendments have been proposed by the City Council and, in some cases, reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

In one instance, an amendment was adopted into law by the council.

The new zoning code was adopted on a 4-3 vote in November. It replaced language that hadn’t been updated since the 1970s.

It also brought forth standards that were based on “form,” like facade, rather than use and has been described as being “more clear and objective.”

On Jan. 18, the council initially recommended eliminating new shared parking requirements in the zoning code.

For new development projects that contain apartments or upper-floor commercial uses, a certain number of shared parking spaces had to be provided. To meet the requirement, they had to be available for public use at least 12 hours per day.

A second initial recommendation from the council was increasing a requirement for residential parking spots to one parking space per bedroom.

That pertained to only mixed-use and multi-unit buildings where, under the new code, 0.5 spaces per bedroom along with 0.25 spaces per bedroom for shared parking were required.

Those two proposed amendments were reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission, and on March 7 the council upheld the commission’s first recommendation to not erase the shared parking requirements.

Some criteria for shared parking will be discussed at future commission meetings, because of direction given by the City Council Feb. 21 and March 7.

After three readings, the council adopted the second commission recommendation for a code amendment to increase the residential parking requirement to 0.75 spots per bedroom, but no less than one space per unit.

Other recommendations

The council also initially requested the Planning and Zoning Commission be “added back into the process” for reviewing site plans, as opposed to having city staff review them.

The commission ended up recommending Wednesday that it review all “new buildings” in the more urban areas “to confirm staff administrative review decisions.”

A public hearing was scheduled for the June 8 commission meeting. If it moves forward, the council will consider that proposed amendment in three readings at future meetings.

Staff also will provide a monthly report to the commission on all site plans under administrative review in the downtown, “so that the commission can monitor, ask questions, discuss concerns, and if necessary initiate code amendments if problems arise.”

The council will consider that amendment in three readings at future meetings.

And, finally, the Planning and Zoning Commission will review another of council’s initial amendment recommendations from March 21, allowing for vinyl siding on any new single family dwelling and any new residential multi-unit buildings with less than seven units.

Standards do not allow vinyl siding for commercial, mixed-use and multi-family residential buildings with more than six units and the new code expanded that prohibition to include any new multi-family residential building and any new single family dwelling.

