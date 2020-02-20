Mobile home park rent rules won’t advance in Legislature

DES MOINES — Nearly two hours after key lawmakers declared legislation to regulate mobile home park owners dead, tenants called on the Legislature to give them more protections from predatory landlords.
“We need your help,” Margarita Rodriguez of Forest View Mobile Home Court in Iowa City said Wednesday at a Statehouse news conference. “Under current law, there is nothing we can do to hold owners accountable.”
At a subcommittee meeting earlier in the week, for example, mobile home park resident Candi Evans said her lot rent is going up 61 percent, from $285 to $475 a month.
However, House File 235, which would “initiate some price controls, is something we as free market folks, are not comfortable with,” said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steven Holt, R-Denison.
Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, whose district includes the Golf View Mobile Home Park in North Liberty, held out hope to work out a compromise.
“The fact that this is now being held up at the eleventh hour is outrageous,” Wahls told the mobile homeowners.
The deadline for bills to win committee approval in one chamber or the other to remain eligible for consideration this year is Friday.
Holt and Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, called the protections proponents of the bills are seeking go too far for Republicans who control the Legislature.
Republicans said “unintended consequences” of the legislation could be a barrier to the affordable housing needed to grow jobs in Iowa.
“If we regulate them to the point they are not affordable, what will happen? The land will be developed,” Chapman said.
Holt said lawmakers were concerned any legislation to control rent would open the door to rent controls in rental housing.
Wahls rejected the argument. Instead, he said, it would require “rent justification.” The proposal is based on legislation from other states, specifically Delaware, a state “not known to be hostile to business interests.”
He also said the equity firms buying the parks are not looking to develop the land, but want the steady stream of income lot rental provides.
The proposed legislation does not target “local, Iowa owner-operators who are doing the right thing,” Wahls said. “We need to make sure we have protection to make sure that Iowans in these communities that are now owned by out-of-state predatory companies are protected by the law.”
There are other protections lawmakers could enact “without going down the price control road,” Holt said. That could include requiring park owners giving more notice of rent increases and looking at what are appropriate causes for eviction.