Mobile home park rent rules won’t advance in Legislature

Republicans said “unintended consequences” of the legislation could be a barrier to the affordable housing needed to grow jobs in Iowa.

“If we regulate them to the point they are not affordable, what will happen? The land will be developed,” Chapman said.

Holt said lawmakers were concerned any legislation to control rent would open the door to rent controls in rental housing.

Wahls rejected the argument. Instead, he said, it would require “rent justification.” The proposal is based on legislation from other states, specifically Delaware, a state “not known to be hostile to business interests.”

He also said the equity firms buying the parks are not looking to develop the land, but want the steady stream of income lot rental provides.

The proposed legislation does not target “local, Iowa owner-operators who are doing the right thing,” Wahls said. “We need to make sure we have protection to make sure that Iowans in these communities that are now owned by out-of-state predatory companies are protected by the law.”

There are other protections lawmakers could enact “without going down the price control road,” Holt said. That could include requiring park owners giving more notice of rent increases and looking at what are appropriate causes for eviction.