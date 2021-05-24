Mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit aims to heighten accessibility for Cedar Valley residents

WATERLOO — Doctor's offices and pharmacies are the standard spots for most vaccinations.
But for more than 200 people in Black Hawk County, their COVID-19 doses came to them in a mobile vaccine unit run by UnityPoint Health.
It's an effort that started May 3 as a way to combat psychological, social and economic barriers that might prevent people from getting vaccinated, UnityPoint spokesperson Carson Tigges said. The health care system plans visits to businesses, makes random stops at facilities, goes to summer events and will soon travel directly to people's homes, Tigges said.
Tigges said the mobile unit, called VAX, was part of the "ongoing strategizing" about how to make the vaccine available to people. He said the new option was "the next step to offer another level of convenience in a familiar environment for individuals."
"As we experienced a decline in the number of people getting vaccinated in our clinics, we knew there were still gaps in the community with people who would accept the vaccine but hadn't yet had the right opportunity," Tigges said.
UnityPoint joined other health care providers by initially contacting patients to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments. After the first rollout, the system then opened clinics in areas with lower vaccination rates. Clinics most recently started offering walk-in doses without appointments, Tigges said.
Tigges said it can be easier for some people "to take five minutes to roll up your sleeve as opposed to calling to schedule an appointment" or driving to a location to get vaccinated.
He said some people who are non-English speaking are intimidated by unfamiliar locations or have concerns about identifying documentation might be hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccines. UnityPoint does not require identification or insurance information to vaccinate people, Tigges said.
Tigges said the mobile unit received "very positive" feedback so far, especially from people who "experienced barriers to receiving the vaccine" and "are grateful for the opportunity," he said.
"Operating in a safe, friendly fashion makes everyone more at ease," Tigges said.
The mobile unit is active Monday-Friday and sometimes weekends for events. The vehicle used changes weekly, Tigges said, and the health care system uses removal decals to fashion the cars.
The unit only operates in Black Hawk County due to public health guidelines, but Tigges said people from other counties can travel to receive doses if they want.
UnityPoint staff members Lynette Lantz and Jennifer Boevers are among the health care professionals staffing the mobile unit.
"Our staff has been very flexible with all the changes and going where the community has told us we should go," Tigges said. "Administering the vaccine is a public health priority and we have allocated resources to do what is right for our community."
People can call (319) 226-2600 to schedule vaccine appointments with the mobile unit, Tigges said. The health care system offers the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, along with the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.