Mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit aims to heighten accessibility for Cedar Valley residents

WATERLOO — Doctor's offices and pharmacies are the standard spots for most vaccinations.

But for more than 200 people in Black Hawk County, their COVID-19 doses came to them in a mobile vaccine unit run by UnityPoint Health.

It's an effort that started May 3 as a way to combat psychological, social and economic barriers that might prevent people from getting vaccinated, UnityPoint spokesperson Carson Tigges said. The health care system plans visits to businesses, makes random stops at facilities, goes to summer events and will soon travel directly to people's homes, Tigges said.

Tigges said the mobile unit, called VAX, was part of the "ongoing strategizing" about how to make the vaccine available to people. He said the new option was "the next step to offer another level of convenience in a familiar environment for individuals."

"As we experienced a decline in the number of people getting vaccinated in our clinics, we knew there were still gaps in the community with people who would accept the vaccine but hadn't yet had the right opportunity," Tigges said.