OSAGE — The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors have approved a 0 to 4 percent salary increases for elected officials in 2019-20.
The Mitchell County Compensation Board proposed the raises Dec. 14.
In addition, the supervisors approved a 3 percent pay increase for all hourly county employees, with a minimum raise of 50 cents.
Auditor Lowell Tesch, Recorder Pat Skuster and Treasurer Shannon Paulus will receive a 3.5 percent raise of $2,037, for total salaries each of $60,244.
County Attorney Mark Walk will receive a 3.5 percent increase in pay of $2,452, for an annual salary of $72,514.
Sheriff Greg Beaver will receive a 4 percent raise of $3,269, which increases his annual salary to $84,947.
Supervisors Barb Francis, Steve Smolik and Stan Walk will not receive a pay increase. Their annual salaries will remain at $39,877.
However, the chairperson, elected annually, will receive an additional $100 per month, for a total of $1,200.
In a survey conducted by the Iowa State Association of Counties, as of Dec. 20, Mitchell County was one of three counties receiving a 0 percent pay increase recommendation from their compensation boards.
The other two counties were Worth and Chickasaw.
After reviewing the state averages for county elected officials, the supervisors determined the Mitchell County Supervisor salaries were above average.
However, other Mitchell County elected officials were below average, except for the sheriff’s salary, which was in the average salary rate for county sheriffs.
“I don’t feel that it’s always the best way to judge, in looking at the average of other counties,” Walk said. “Not all counties operate the same.
“If you do an above average job, then you should be paid above average.”
The wage increases with take effect on July 1.
