OSAGE — The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors has pledged $100,000 toward the future expansion of Wee Saints Day Care in St. Ansgar.
Supervisors voted 2-1 Oct. 8 to pledge money from the county’s local option sales tax revenue during the 2020 calendar year.
Steven Smolik, chairman of the board of supervisors, cast the lone dissenting vote.
Supervisor Stan Walk voted in favor, stating day care is important to economic development.
“It’s more than just taking care of kids,” he said.
St. Ansgar business owner Lindsey Falk said day care availability is an important factor when people with young children consider whether to accept a job in a community.
Megan Porisch, board president for Wee Saints, told supervisors applicants are being turned away because there isn’t room for more children.
You have free articles remaining.
She said the nonprofit day care may have an opportunity to purchase adjacent land for future expansion.
The Wee Saints board asked the county for $150,000 toward the purchase of land, plus engineering, design and construction work, according to Porisch.
That’s the same amount the county gave to Osage Community Daycare in 2018 for construction of a new building.
Smolik repeatedly asked Porisch what the cost of the day care expansion would be and what timeline the board has for completing it.
She said the contribution from the county “was going to be the catalyst” to get the project started.
Luke Porisch, president of the St. Ansgar Economic Development Corp., said the supervisors didn’t require that information before giving funds to other day care centers in the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.