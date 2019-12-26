{{featured_button_text}}

OSAGE — The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 17 approved the Compensation Board’s recommendation for pay raises for elected officials and county employees.

A 3.5 percent pay raise for the county attorney, auditor, recorder, and treasurer was approved raising the auditor, recorder, and treasurer’s wages to $62,352.54 per year, and the county attorney’s salary to $75,051.99.

The sheriff’s annual wage increased 4.5 percent to $88,769.62, and a 2.5 percent raise for county supervisors raised annual wages to $40,873.93, except for the board chair, who will receive $42,073.93 in 2020.

The supervisors also approved a 3 percent increase in wages for county employees, and Stan Walk moved to increase the floor to 60 cents per hour.

“We have had a 50 cent floor for many years, but I think it needs to be raised to 60 cents,” said Walk, stating a straight percentage increase wouldn’t help new employees much. The 60 cent floor ensures that every county employee will get at least a 60 cent per hour raise in the coming year.

