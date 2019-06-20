OSAGE — The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors approved an urban renewal area expansion on Tuesday. A public hearing is set for July 9 to authorize new projects in that area, which will be funded by tax increment financing revenue.
The expansion will increase the county’s urban renewal area by 25 parcels.
The public hearing, which begins at 9 a.m. at the courthouse, must be held before the board authorizes entering into general obligation loan agreements for the following new TIF projects:
- $1 million for gravel for maintenance on unpaved secondary roads.
- $500,000 toward removing the Otranto Dam to increase recreational opportunities on the Cedar River.
- $100,000 toward Mitchell County Conservation’s planned purchase of the Robin’s Nest property west of Osage so it can be turned into a wildlife area.
- $150,000 for Osage Community Day Care toward construction of their new building.
The supervisors committed to the day care funds in May 2018 and they were provided through an internal loan to be repaid through TIF revenue.
This is why the day care project is on the amendment for this year even though the building has now been completed.
The supervisors agreed earlier this year to provide $2 million in TIF revenue for Phase 2 of the Mitchell County Economic Development Commission’s incentive program for commercial and residential construction.
Phase 2 wasn’t included in this year’s amendment because it is a continuation of an existing TIF project, not a new one.
