OSAGE — Residents from the Toeterville area have asked the Mitchell County Supervisors to re-consider their decision not to pave Hickory Avenue from north of town to the state line.
With all the traffic to and from the Northern Country Co-op, the unpaved road is a safety hazard, said Al Hofland, one of those who spoke to supervisors during their April 16 meeting.
The dust is so bad, “you can’t even see,” he said. “Someone is going to get hurt there.”
Scot Janssen, general manager of Northern Country Co-op, said the company wants to expand at Toeterville, but can’t do that without decent roads.
“Something’s got to be done,” he said.
Toeterville residents have been asking county officials for years for four miles of Hickory Avenue to be paved.
Earlier this year, Supervisor Stan Walk proposed using $2 million in tax increment financing funds for the project.
However, the other two supervisors weren’t in favor of the proposal, so it was not included on the list of TIF projects the board plans to formally approve later this spring or during the summer.
After Toeterville residents and officials from Northern Country spoke at the April 16 meeting, Supervisor Steven Smolik said the project might be an option down the road, but not now.
He said he can’t justify spending $500,000 per mile to pave Hickory Avenue.
He said he would rather use TIF funds to maintain existing gravel and hard-surface roads than doing more paving.
Smolik said Hickory Avenue is a farm-to-market road, meaning it’s already “a step above” other gravel roads.
