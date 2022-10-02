 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mini-roundabout could be built at Ninth, South streets in Waterloo

  • 0
Waterloo City Hall

Waterloo City Hall and Police Department

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — A mini-roundabout in the works since 2020 is moving forward.

The City Council could set a bid opening for the project at West Ninth and South streets on Monday. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

Two years ago, the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Traffic Safety Improvement Program approved a grant worth $377,000 for the project. Now, the city is expecting it will need $122,000 in local funds to cover the design of the intersection.

If the council approves moving forward, the bid opening will be on Nov. 3 and a public hearing will be on Nov. 7.

County leaders bicker over jail fund spending at Board of Supervisors meeting

Councilors will also consider approving a bid for demolition of the Gates Park pool. The recommended bid is to Peterson Contractors, Inc. of Reinbeck in the amount of $130,384. If approved, the work is estimated to begin Nov. 1 and be wrapped up by the end of December, according to the demolition proposal.

People are also reading…

Veterans Way signs unveiled downtown

There will be three public hearings during the meeting. They involve:

  • Awarding a bid for the Waterloo Regional Airport’s improvements to hangar number four.
  • Amending the Downtown Waterloo Riverfront Urban Renewal and Redevelopment Plan. The change would include additional urban renewal projects and an updated financial summary of bonding capacity and project expansions. City documents state a consultation with taxing entities was held on Sept. 19.
  • Allowing proceedings to take place down the road for issuance of at most $1,068,000 in sewer revenue capital loan notes. Documents state that the city would use the loan to provide permanent financing for a phase of the collection systems improvement CIPP project.
Leader of regional planning organization retiring from job he's held since 2013

A $12,500 professional services agreement with InVision Architecture to renovate part of City Hall will also be considered during the meeting. The proposal is for architectural design and engineering services for the renovation of the second floor engineering offices and updates to the reception desk at the clerk’s and mayor’s office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa’s budget surplus grows to nearly $2B

Iowa’s budget surplus grows to nearly $2B

DES MOINES — Iowa’s state budget has an unspent surplus of nearly $2 billion, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday — 54 percent higher than last year’s record-breaking level.

Rotary club hosts candidate forum

Rotary club hosts candidate forum

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Rotary Club is hosting a candidate forum at noon Monday that will include Iowa House and Senate candidates in Black Ha…

Watch Now: Related Video

Trees and power lines knocked down by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News