Mini-roundabout could be built at Ninth, South streets in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A mini-roundabout in the works since 2020 is moving forward.

The City Council could set a bid opening for the project at West Ninth and South streets on Monday. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

Two years ago, the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Traffic Safety Improvement Program approved a grant worth $377,000 for the project. Now, the city is expecting it will need $122,000 in local funds to cover the design of the intersection.

If the council approves moving forward, the bid opening will be on Nov. 3 and a public hearing will be on Nov. 7.

Councilors will also consider approving a bid for demolition of the Gates Park pool. The recommended bid is to Peterson Contractors, Inc. of Reinbeck in the amount of $130,384. If approved, the work is estimated to begin Nov. 1 and be wrapped up by the end of December, according to the demolition proposal.

There will be three public hearings during the meeting. They involve:

Awarding a bid for the Waterloo Regional Airport’s improvements to hangar number four.

Amending the Downtown Waterloo Riverfront Urban Renewal and Redevelopment Plan. The change would include additional urban renewal projects and an updated financial summary of bonding capacity and project expansions. City documents state a consultation with taxing entities was held on Sept. 19.

Allowing proceedings to take place down the road for issuance of at most $1,068,000 in sewer revenue capital loan notes. Documents state that the city would use the loan to provide permanent financing for a phase of the collection systems improvement CIPP project.

A $12,500 professional services agreement with InVision Architecture to renovate part of City Hall will also be considered during the meeting. The proposal is for architectural design and engineering services for the renovation of the second floor engineering offices and updates to the reception desk at the clerk’s and mayor’s office.