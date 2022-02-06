'Mini roundabout' at West 9th and South, Sullivan Plaza discussed Monday

WATERLOO — A so-called “mini roundabout” could be constructed at a West Ninth Street intersection this summer.

The City Council on Monday will discuss plans for a 90-foot roundabout at West Ninth and South streets near U.S. Highway 218 as presented by Shive Hattery Architecture and Engineering.

The roundabout falls into the “mini” category because it is 90 feet in diameter or less. A regular, or “modern,” roundabout is between 100 and 280 feet in diameter, according to a slide presentation the consultants plan to give at the work session.

Mini roundabouts are cheaper and faster to construct, and generally fit within existing intersections, according to the presentation.

The roundabout at West Ninth and South streets would feature a raised central island and “splitter islands,” plus four pedestrian crosswalks. Preliminary plans call for construction documents to be ready by March, with construction slated for May through August.

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Traffic Safety Improvement Program approved a grant of $377,000 for the roundabout in December 2020, which city traffic engineer Mohammad Elahi said would cover “100% of the construction costs.” The city would be responsible for an estimated $40,000 in costs to design the intersection.

The council also will hold a public hearing on the plans for construction of the Sullivan Brothers Memorial Plaza, which will be a renovation of the area along West Fourth Street in front of the recently renovated Waterloo Convention Center.

Three contractors submitted bids, which were opened Thursday. Vieth Construction of Cedar Falls bid lowest, at $1,398,000, while Lodge Construction of Clarksville bid $1,475,000 and Owen Contracting of Cedar Falls bid $1,636,475.

That’s nearly twice what the city estimated plaza improvements would cost just six months earlier, when it budgeted $650,000 for the reconstruction.

Advocates envision the plaza, which will be part of a larger Veterans Way in downtown Waterloo, will become a tourism stop.

The plaza’s elements as debuted last summer will revolve around the theme “together,” and feature not only the story of George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert Sullivan on paving stones, but also the names of the nearly 700 other sailors who died aboard the USS Juneau. Other types of community service jobs, such as first responders, health care workers, volunteers and teachers, might also be honored.

