Mindy Benson steps in as Black Hawk County emergency management coordinator

Black Hawk County presents Benson with the opportunity to work with larger industries, hospital systems and sizable fire and police departments, she said.

A teamwork mindset will guide Benson’s approach to emergencies, she said. She said mayors in Black Hawk County all have strong relationships with the Emergency Management Commission.

“To me, it’s not an ‘I’ organization, it is a ‘we’ organization,” Benson said. “Because when something happens, it is very much ‘we are all in this together.’ No one is on an island when we have a disaster, even with COVID.”

Her father a retired police chief in Urbana, she always wanted to wear his duty belt. Benson looks at a picture of her four-year-old self with his police radio clipped to her waistband, proudly standing in front of her father’s truck.

She carefully watched her father’s interactions with others, noting his commitment to equality and fairness. She knew she wanted to follow his lead. When people are having bad days, Benson said, she still treats them with dignity and respect, giving them opportunities to take positive steps.