Mindy Benson steps in as Black Hawk County emergency management coordinator

WATERLOO — When last summer’s derecho caused countywide power outages, it was Mindy Benson’s phone number written in big red font in Tama County department offices. She was the person to call for help.
Benson, then Tama County’s emergency management coordinator, worked through COVID-19, missing persons cases, fire tragedies and hazardous material incidents. She provided key resources to officials and first responders. Her listening ear gave comfort to families affected by disasters.
Now Benson, 42, will bring that experience to Black Hawk County as the new emergency management coordinator. After seven years in Tama County, she started the Black Hawk County role in early March. She will follow the 10-year tenure of former coordinator Lorie Glover.
She hopes to build upon Glover’s large volunteer base in Black Hawk County, and she aspires to absorb knowledge about American Red Cross services — an expertise Glover had from previously working for the organization. Benson said she will keep updating public officials daily about COVID-19, and she praised local officials for creating the Emergency Operations Center during the pandemic.
Benson plans to increase the social media presence of Black Hawk County Emergency Management. She started a new Facebook page and said she will publish more posts to connect with residents.
Black Hawk County presents Benson with the opportunity to work with larger industries, hospital systems and sizable fire and police departments, she said.
A teamwork mindset will guide Benson’s approach to emergencies, she said. She said mayors in Black Hawk County all have strong relationships with the Emergency Management Commission.
“To me, it’s not an ‘I’ organization, it is a ‘we’ organization,” Benson said. “Because when something happens, it is very much ‘we are all in this together.’ No one is on an island when we have a disaster, even with COVID.”
Her father a retired police chief in Urbana, she always wanted to wear his duty belt. Benson looks at a picture of her four-year-old self with his police radio clipped to her waistband, proudly standing in front of her father’s truck.
She carefully watched her father’s interactions with others, noting his commitment to equality and fairness. She knew she wanted to follow his lead. When people are having bad days, Benson said, she still treats them with dignity and respect, giving them opportunities to take positive steps.
There was a time she briefly exited from public safety. After spending 10 years as a fire and police dispatcher in Cedar Rapids beginning in 2001, she experienced burnout from the weight of the job. She transitioned to the private insurance industry, spending six months at Transamerica. Soon, though, she realized her true passion was in public safety.
Benson took another job as a dispatcher for Iowa State Patrol. Three years later, she took on her emergency management coordinator role in Tama County.
She classifies emergency management as “knowing that the phone’s going to ring and it might be something that is not a positive in their life.” Benson wants to be the person “that might change their day just a tiny bit,” she said.