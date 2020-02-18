$16.6 million sewer rebuild to boost fees

WATERLOO — A major waste water treatment plant upgrade could speed up plans to raise sewer rates.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a nearly $16.6 million contract with Woodruff Construction to replace, expand and improve the plant’s ability to handle biosolids.

The work is part of a $100 million plan the city submitted in April to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which included more than $56 million in projects over five years.

While original projections called for annual 5% sewer user fee hikes to pay for the projects, Public Works Manager Randy Bennett warned the city may need a 10% boost in 2021 to pay for the biosolids contract.

The city is planning to borrow money to pay for the contract from a state revolving loan infrastructure fund and pay it back over 20 years with sewer user fees.

The biosolids project rebuilds an older portion of the treatment plant on Easton Avenue that treats the organic solid material in the sewage system so it can be safely applied to land.

“We’ve got to replace aging infrastructure and equipment,” said Brian Bowman, treatment operations supervisor. “We’ve got to improve hydraulic constraints and bottlenecks of the biosolids process.

