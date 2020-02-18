$16.6 million sewer rebuild to boost fees

WATERLOO — A major waste water treatment plant upgrade could speed up plans to raise sewer rates.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a nearly $16.6 million contract with Woodruff Construction to replace, expand and improve the plant’s ability to handle biosolids.
The work is part of a $100 million plan the city submitted in April to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which included more than $56 million in projects over five years.
While original projections called for annual 5% sewer user fee hikes to pay for the projects, Public Works Manager Randy Bennett warned the city may need a 10% boost in 2021 to pay for the biosolids contract.
The city is planning to borrow money to pay for the contract from a state revolving loan infrastructure fund and pay it back over 20 years with sewer user fees.
The biosolids project rebuilds an older portion of the treatment plant on Easton Avenue that treats the organic solid material in the sewage system so it can be safely applied to land.
“We’ve got to replace aging infrastructure and equipment,” said Brian Bowman, treatment operations supervisor. “We’ve got to improve hydraulic constraints and bottlenecks of the biosolids process.
“The filter presses that we have are going on 25 years old,” he added. “We’re at a place now where the equipment is starting to nickel and dime us so much. We’re constantly putting money into these.”
Bowman noted Woodruff submitted the lowest of three bids received Jan. 23
“Having a local company be able to provide the contract for this is very encouraging,” he said.
Mayor Quentin Hart said the biosolids rebuild is necessary to continue having a functioning plant.
“This isn’t just a wish list,” Hart said. “We need to have these items done. If we want to take our plant into the future and pull it back from the ‘80s … we need to have the capacity that we need.”
The planned $100 million in upgrades at the sewage treatment plan is just part of the work the city is trying to complete through sewer user fees. Another $70 million in construction is expected to repair and enhance the collection system, which is the mains and pumps that carry waste water to the plant.
The city is required to make the collection system repairs under a federal consent decree. The U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency brought legal action against the city several years ago due to frequent untreated sewage spills.
