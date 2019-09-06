Officials with the Iowa Economic Development Authority on Thursday announced awards totaling $2.1 million for water and sewer infrastructure projects in seven communities across the state.
Recipients were Anthon, Blairstown, Fontanelle, Guttenberg, Lake Park, Massena and St. Olaf, according to the department. The awards were made through the Community Development Block Grant program, which provides support for downtown improvements.
The department received 11 applications totaling $3.2 million in funding requests. Grants were awarded based upon the benefit to low- and moderate-income people, financial need, project impact and readiness, and commitment of local resources to the project.
“Programs such as CDBG, whether administered by IEDA or the Iowa Finance Authority, serve our communities by providing much-needed resources for infrastructure development,” said Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority.
CDBG funds — available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — enable communities to make needed improvements to water and sewer systems, improve housing conditions for low-income homeowners, provide facilities for disabled and at-risk individuals, and make transformative downtown improvements.
Iowa Economic Development Authority is responsible for administering the CDBG funds in the non-metropolitan areas of the state.
Hunting for donors
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Donor Network have launched a new organ, eye and tissue donor registry that makes it possible for Iowans to register as donors when obtaining a hunting, fishing or fur harvester license.
In addition, Iowa law requires donation education be included in all hunter education courses.
Officials with the Iowa Donor Network have developed new educational videos about the donation process that DNR will be incorporating into hunter education courses.
At present, 74% of adults in Iowa are registered organ, eye and tissue donors. Until now, the majority of Iowans registered as donors at the Iowa Department of Transportation or online at iowadonornetwork.org.
Organizers noted that more than 113,000 people are on the transplant waiting list in the United States, and an average of 22 people die each day because not enough organs are available.
Lifeline program endorsed
Members of the Iowa Utilities Board are supporting the federal Lifeline program, which provides vital communications access to emergency services and local community resources to all Iowans.
Board members say they support efforts to help consumers “stay connected” through the program, which will be recognized next Monday through Friday as part of Lifeline Awareness Week.
The Lifeline program offers a monthly discount of $9.25 per qualified household to help eligible residents maintain access to voice (landline or cellular) and/or broadband internet services.
More than 10 million eligible participants — including more than 50,000 Iowans — have enrolled in the Lifeline program, which allows them to access the nation’s communications networks, search for jobs, find health care services, contact family and friends, and call for help in an emergency.
Lifeline applicants must prove eligibility through federal income guidelines or participation in certain public assistance or veterans programs and must recertify eligibility annually.
