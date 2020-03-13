$1 million available to county auditors for cybersecurity

“They’ve figured out that they can’t kick in the front door, so now they are sneaking around looking for another way” to get inside election systems, Pate said.

Some counties have their own information technology staffs, some contract with third-party vendors. Pate’s goal is to have all counties signed up for the full range of services available from his office.

“We built a very strong foundation to secure Iowa’s elections,” Pate said. “It is now time to take our cybersecurity to the next level. We need to bolster our cyber maturity.”

Franklin described the scans as a “proactive way of seeing if you have issues and to prioritize what’s vulnerable.”

The secretary of state also is helping counties transition their websites to .gov domains to help ensure they all have top-level security. Pate’s office will cover the cost of the transition.

Homeland Security recommends the .gov domain, and the National Association of Secretaries of State adopted a similar resolution in February.

“The Iowa election community has done a tremendous job of adapting to the changing world of election cybersecurity,” Pate said. “This is a team effort, and we all need to be on the same page.”

The fund to assist counties with cybersecurity comes from a federal grant to Iowa through the Help America Votes Act.