Miller-Meeks will vote to accept Biden victory

Congresswoman-elect Mariannette Miller-Meeks says every legal vote was counted in tight Iowa 2nd Congressional District race, and Rita Hart had ample opportunity to appeal any discrepancies in court, rather than ask the U.S. House to intervene.

Newly seated Iowa 2nd District U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks joined other House GOP colleagues Tuesday calling for certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory ahead of Wednesday’s joint session of Congress, while breaking with others in her party.

At least 12 senators and more than 100 House members allied with President Donald Trump have pledged to challenge the results from several battleground states, citing Trump’s repeated, baseless charges of widespread fraud. They say they will officially object to the results, forcing votes in the Republican-run Senate and the Democratic-controlled House that are expected to fail.

The Electoral College gave President-elect Biden 306 votes to Trump’s 232.

While having “serious concerns about how elections were conducted in some states” and “suspicions about the integrity of the votes cast in several states,” Miller-Meeks in a statement said: “To me the text of the Constitution is clear: states select electors, Congress does not.”