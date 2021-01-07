Miller-Meeks: Trump should stay and 'plenty of blame to go around' for US Capitol riot

Before he spoke out against violence in Portland at the end of August, Biden had condemned violent protests soon after the death of George Floyd.

"The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable […] as a country we must condemn the incitement of hate and resentment that led to this deadly clash," Biden said in a statement on his campaign website. "It is not a peaceful protest when you go out spoiling for a fight."

Other Democrats as well have condemned violence linked to the Black Lives Matter movement and anti-fascist protests.

"And no one asked that they (Democrats) be held responsible for that," Miller-Meeks said. "I think it's important that we as a nation understand that you have a large percentage of Americans, millions of Americans — 60 million to 70 million Americans — who feel that their voices have not been heard" and feel aggrieved over election "irregularities that were not addressed."

"And just as there was violence and destruction of property over the summer and fall, there was, unfortunately, yesterday as well," she said. "Now, we condemn that. ... We do not support and we denounce all violence."