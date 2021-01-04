Miller-Meeks suggests she will vote to accept Electoral College results for Biden

Newly seated Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has not expressly said whether she will vote to accept the Electoral College results certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, but seemed to suggest she would Monday.
A dozen Republican senators and many more House Republicans allied with President Donald Trump have pledged to challenge the results from several battleground states, citing Trump’s repeated, baseless charges of widespread fraud. They say they will officially object to the results, forcing votes in the Republican-run Senate and the Democratic-controlled House that are expected to fail.
"As a 24-year Army veteran and member of Congress who swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, Congresswoman Miller-Meeks believes that any justification to decertify electoral votes must reach the highest standards," Austin Harris, Miller-Meeks' deputy chief of staff and former campaign manager, said in a statement.
"Her guiding principles are to protect the integrity of the Electoral College, support state’s rights (federalism), and support the original intent of the Constitution," Harris said. "She understands the precedent decertification would set for future elections. People are rightfully upset over how elections were conducted in the states questioned, but those concerns should be addressed by an impartial body and not by intensely partisan politicians."
Harris said Miller-Meeks will make a full statement on the matter Tuesday and was continuing to have conversations with constituents on the issue.
Miller-Meeks was provisionally sworn as a new member of the 117th Congress Sunday while Democrat Rita Hart of Wheatland continues to contest the election results in southeast Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, which includes Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties.
Miller-Meeks defeated Hart by just six votes after a bipartisan state canvassing board certified the election results following a district-wide recount in all 24 counties. Hart contends 22 ballots were unlawfully excluded from the certified election results.
Miller-Meeks and Republicans have blasted Hart for bypassing Iowa courts and subjecting the outcome of the race to a partisan process controlled by Democrats. They accusse Hart of seeking to be installed through a partisan power grab they argue will overturn the will of Iowa voters.
Both Democrats and Republicans, including former GOP House Speak Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, have similarly argued not accepting the Electoral College results will subvert the will of the American people as part of a desperate, brazen attempt by Trump -- who was recorded pressuring the Georgia secretary of state to "recalculate" and "find" enough votes in his favor -- to overturn Biden’s win.