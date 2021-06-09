Miller-Meeks expects GOP-led House in 2022

“I think right now you have a president who is battling in crises and crises of their own creation,” she noted, “and they’re going to lose the support of the American people.”

After the event, Miller-Meeks said the president’s early favorability rating is high, but his policies are not faring well.

“I think there are going to be challenges going forward as they try to appease the far left of the Democratic Party but remain what people thought was a moderate person that was being elected president,” she said.

Miller-Meeks is wrapping up her second swing through her 24-county district in Iowa’s southeast quadrant, saying she’s enjoying doing constituent work but not necessarily eager to get back on the campaign trail after surviving “a never-ending campaign.” That included an overtime challenge to her six-vote victory over Democrat Rita Hart that spilled over into the U.S. House until Hart ended her 2020 challenge in March.

“Ultimately, our strategy worked and we prevailed, but make no mistake about it, we were in a staring contest with Nancy Pelosi,” Miller-Meeks told the partisan gathering. “Pelosi blinked.”