Miller-Meeks defeats Schilling for 2nd Congressional District primary

DAVENPORT — Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Bobby Schilling in Tuesday’s primary election to become the Republican nominee for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.
Miller-Meeks earned 20,910 votes, or 48 percent, to 15,773 votes for Schilling, or 37 percent, with 19 of 24 counties reporting.
Miller-Meeks is an ophthalmologist and state senator in the 41st District. She retired after 24 years in the U.S. Army and served as director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Scott County is the largest of the 24 counties that make up the 2nd Congressional District, followed by Johnson County, where Miller-Meeks won 57 percent of the vote to 28 percent for Schilling.
“We have a campaign that’s focused on issues,” Miller-Meeks said Tuesday night. “As we navigate through this pandemic, we want to make sure people get the help they need and we start to reopen our economy. We also hope and pray for peace among people and a resolution from the conflict we now see in Iowa and across our country. We know racism is not tolerable.”
The other candidates were Steven Everly, Tim Borchardt and Ricky Lee Phillips. Scott County results show Borchardt with 306 votes, Everly with 291 and Phillips with 224; all three earning around 3 percent of ballots cast.
Schilling, who served in Congress representing Illinois’ 17th District from 2011 to 2013, lost his bid for a second term to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in the Nov. 2012 general election. He challenged — and lost — to Bustos again in the Nov. 2014 general election.
Schilling moved to LeClaire in 2017 and became a resident of Iowa, making him eligible to run for Congress in the 2nd District.
Miller-Meeks outraised Schilling in campaign donations by nearly $500,000, enabling her to buy ads all over eastern Iowa and expand her reach.
Schilling said he would throw his support behind Miller-Meeks going into the November general election.
Miller-Meeks will face off against Democrat Rita Hart on Nov. 3 for the seat being vacated by Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa City, who is retiring after 14 years in Congress.
Hart, formerly a state Senator for the 49th District, was uncontested for the Democratic ticket.
