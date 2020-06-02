Miller-Meeks defeats Schilling for 2nd Congressional District primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DAVENPORT — Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Bobby Schilling in Tuesday’s primary election to become the Republican nominee for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

Miller-Meeks earned 20,910 votes, or 48 percent, to 15,773 votes for Schilling, or 37 percent, with 19 of 24 counties reporting.

Miller-Meeks is an ophthalmologist and state senator in the 41st District. She retired after 24 years in the U.S. Army and served as director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Scott County is the largest of the 24 counties that make up the 2nd Congressional District, followed by Johnson County, where Miller-Meeks won 57 percent of the vote to 28 percent for Schilling.

“We have a campaign that’s focused on issues,” Miller-Meeks said Tuesday night. “As we navigate through this pandemic, we want to make sure people get the help they need and we start to reopen our economy. We also hope and pray for peace among people and a resolution from the conflict we now see in Iowa and across our country. We know racism is not tolerable.”

The other candidates were Steven Everly, Tim Borchardt and Ricky Lee Phillips. Scott County results show Borchardt with 306 votes, Everly with 291 and Phillips with 224; all three earning around 3 percent of ballots cast.