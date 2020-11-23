Miller-Meeks campaign claims missing votes, 'illegal' method in Scott County recount

Recount boards were conducting both machine and hand recounts of ballots cast in Scott and Johnson counties, using machines to separate and then hand recount ballots the machine had trouble reading.

Hart's campaign argued some counties and recount boards had interpreted guidance from the Secretary of State to mean they cannot apply the law’s voter intent standards to any ballots in a precinct where a machine recount is being conducted, unless the board conducts a full hand recount of all the ballots in that same precinct.

With absentee ballots treated as a single precinct and some 60,000 absentee ballots in Scott County, the recount board said doing a hand count of that many ballots is impossible, given the time frame required by state law to complete the recount. Counties have 18 calendar days from their canvass of votes to complete their recounts, which would be Nov. 27 or 28, depending on when they canvasses. Using some back-of-the-envelope math, it would take roughly 250 hours, or more than 20 12-hour days to hand count all 60,000-some ballots in Scott County.