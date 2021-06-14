Military veterans, community invited to new, larger county vets affairs center

WATERLOO -- The old county veterans affairs office was four rooms -- three of them offices -- in around 500 square feet. That was room to meet a counselor, sign up for benefits and be sent on their way, Yolando Loveless said.

"The veteran could not do anything," said Loveless, the director of Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs. "It was very restrictive."

But those who have fought in the nation's wars, who have been deployed overseas and who might be suffering from mental illness or just loneliness needed something more than that, Loveless said. Now, thanks to Loveless, his predecessor Kevin Dill and the county board of supervisors, they do.

Loveless and his staff officially welcomed visitors last week to the grand opening of their new, 5,000-square-foot location inside the Pinecrest building at 1407 Independence Ave. in Waterloo.

The space, which previously housed a daycare center, was one Dill had fought for even as he retired in 2019 due to a terminal diagnosis. He envisioned it at that time as "just a place to go to get some peace and quiet, a place to get some hope.”

That's exactly what the new center represents, Loveless said last week, likening it to "a USO feeling," or the place that deployed military personnel can "unwind" after being on the battlefield.