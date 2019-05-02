DES MOINES — Hailing a “major milestone,” Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Wednesday a bipartisan bill to create Iowa’s first-of-its-kind children’s mental health system.
The plan came from Reynolds, based on recommendations made by experts and advocates. It establishes a system for children, lays out services to be provided and creates a board to oversee it. By 2020 the system will serve children up to age 18 who have serious emotional disturbances.
“Big things happen when people come together for the common good,” Reynolds said at a bill-signing ceremony in the Capitol rotunda attended by legislators, parents and advocates who have worked — some for decades — to see their efforts finally come to fruition.
The governor called HF 690 “a life-changing bill that helps lift the veil of stigma associated with mental illness and replaces it with hope, healing and comfort of community.”
The governor’s proposal — which called for an initial $3 million state investment that was whittled to $2.1 million — also calls for regional crisis stabilization, mobile response teams, 24-hour hotline access to services and $1.2 million for home and community-based children’s mental health services to eliminate the waiting list that currently exists.
Peggy Huppert, a longtime activist for children’s mental health reform in Iowa, said the importance of Wednesday’s bill-signing event could not be overstated. But she said there still are funding challenges ahead for a regional system that relies on property taxes at a time when those resources are limited.
Reynolds told reporters she expects to sign a related bill that lets counties build up cash reserves to finance expansion of mental health services, but Huppert noted those funds likely will be used up in a couple of years while the services envisioned in the new law are ongoing.
“It’s a big thing that’s looming over us,” said Huppert, executive director of the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
