Mike Hangartner running for Waverly council Ward 2 vacancy

WAVERLY — The first — and so far, only — candidate to file paperwork for a soon-to-be-vacant seat on the City Council ran for the same seat in 2019.
Mike Hangartner, 36, lost in the last city election to Kris Glaser for the right to represent Ward 2, 361 votes to 252. But after winning more than 41% of the vote and Glaser now stepping down, Hangartner thinks he’s got a good chance this time around.
“I fell short in the 2019 election, and the seat happens to be available again, so I’m going for it again,” Hangartner told The Courier. “I still feel I have something to bring to the table and be a leader in Ward 2.”
Glaser announced in December he had taken a job in central Iowa and would be resigning from the council. His last day will be May 31.
The city will hold a special election to replace him the next day, June 1, at a cost of around $2,000. Council members decided on a special election over appointing someone because they heard multiple people were interested in the seat.
Hangartner, a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in chemistry, has been a production operator at Cambrex in Charles City, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company, for more than seven years.
“I just kind of come off as your Average Joe living in Ward 2; I’m not someone with any conflicts of interests, I’m just a resident here trying to raise my family,” Hangartner said.
He noted some council members have such conflicts because they work for one of the city’s bigger employers. He said Glaser, who serves on the city’s airport commission, also owns an airplane.
“I’m not saying these people have used that in any way,” Hangartner noted. “I’m just saying working-class residents need representation too.”
In 2019, Hangartner noted, he favored replacing Waverly’s historic Third Street S.E. “green” bridge with a two-lane bridge for motor vehicle traffic. He said his mind was changed after a neighbor mentioned they were in favor of a pedestrian bridge instead.
“We love our pedestrian bridges here. The one that runs through my neighborhood gets so much traffic,” Hangartner said. “It’s a nice escape.”
The issue is moot, however, as the bridge is slated for demolition this fall. Hangartner said he agreed with that decision.
“There’s so much talk about trying to renovate it. I just don’t think that’s necessarily worth the effort and dollars it’s gonna cost,” he said.
But he hasn’t changed his mind on everything, particularly the council agreeing with the Iowa Department of Transportation to change Bremer Avenue from four lanes to three.
“I fully believe it should be discussed again,” Hangartner said, saying the road was “poorly designed” and isn’t cohesive through the city. “I feel the road’s cumbersome for drivers.”
He also isn’t sure about the price tag of the South Riverside Park shelter, saying the council should “slow down on the big projects.” The shelter, which was approved to begin construction in March, is estimated to cost $363,000.
“I think its gonna be a cool thing, but it also sort of seems like a wish list that maybe could have waited,” Hangartner said. “I would have definitely had more of a discussion about it.”
Hangartner and his wife, Aimee, have two children: Carter, 15, and Raylan, 3, named after Raylan Givens, a deputy marshal on the show “Justified.”
A musician, Hangartner plays guitar in the band MarlsInCharge, a three-piece instrumental outfit that started several years ago.
Hangartner also organized last August’s River Ranch, an outdoor music festival featuring Cedar Valley-area bands and held at a Nashua campground of the same name. He aims for the festival to be held annually.
“It’s still relatively safe (per COVID-19 guidelines), as it’s a campground and people are outside and not crowded in a space,” Hangartner said. “It seems this will be the norm of live music for a while.”
Anyone interested in running for the Ward 2 seat must gather at least 13 signatures from residents living in the ward and fill out and notarize an affidavit of candidacy by May 7. The Bremer County Auditor’s Office confirmed Hangartner is the only candidate at this time.