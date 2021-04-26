Mike Hangartner running for Waverly council Ward 2 vacancy

WAVERLY — The first — and so far, only — candidate to file paperwork for a soon-to-be-vacant seat on the City Council ran for the same seat in 2019.

Mike Hangartner, 36, lost in the last city election to Kris Glaser for the right to represent Ward 2, 361 votes to 252. But after winning more than 41% of the vote and Glaser now stepping down, Hangartner thinks he’s got a good chance this time around.

“I fell short in the 2019 election, and the seat happens to be available again, so I’m going for it again,” Hangartner told The Courier. “I still feel I have something to bring to the table and be a leader in Ward 2.”

Glaser announced in December he had taken a job in central Iowa and would be resigning from the council. His last day will be May 31.

The city will hold a special election to replace him the next day, June 1, at a cost of around $2,000. Council members decided on a special election over appointing someone because they heard multiple people were interested in the seat.

Hangartner, a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in chemistry, has been a production operator at Cambrex in Charles City, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company, for more than seven years.