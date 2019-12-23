WATERLOO — There’s another election next November with just as many consequences as picking the president of the United States — and, for Iowans, maybe even more consequential: picking (or hanging onto) the person to represent them for the next six years in the U.S. Senate.
Right now, Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican who beat Democrat Bruce Braley for the seat in 2014, holds the seat. She took over when then-Sen. Tom Harkin, a Democrat, declined to seek re-election after serving in the Senate since 1985, and in a year when Republicans were swept into office during a so-called “red wave” that foretold the election of President Donald Trump.
Polls show that Iowa as a whole is still leaning Republican. But a recent Emerson College poll from October also shows the four Democrats running for the seat face a different hurdle: 74% of those polled say they don’t know enough about the Democrats running to pick one.
Mike Franken, one of those Democrats, hopes to change that.
This week, he was in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and spent time in Waterloo speaking with public safety officers in Cedar Falls and Waterloo and touring economic development zones.
“I have this broad portfolio,” Franken said, speaking with a reporter at The Courier on Wednesday. “I would like to be known as the face of rural Iowa, the person who attempts to be sure all rungs of the ladder are available to all generations.”
A retired three-star admiral in the U.S. Navy, Franken grew up in Lebanon, an unincorporated town in Sioux County, the last of nine children.
“It was your typical, low-fringe, middle-class existence,” Franken said of his upbringing.
He attended Sioux Center High School and headed off to the Navy. By his account, he’s moved 28 times “across the globe,” saying that’s taught him about good governance practices.
And his success, he said, was because the American dream of a meritocracy was achievable at that time.
“That should be the birthright of everyone,” Franken said.
Franken’s top three issues he would prioritize if elected to the U.S. Senate are combating climate change, updating the Affordable Care Act and cutting out corruption in Congress, saying lobbyists and special interests have outsized influence.
“What would our grandparents say about the prevalence of money in our election?” Franken said. “That’s what gives us politicians that have no substance behind them, because they’re waiting for special interests to tell them how to vote.”
On climate, Franken said he would vote for carbon sequestration, leaving land fallow, crop diversity and cover crops.
“What I would like to see is the American farmer take the lead on climate change initiatives to reverse these unhealthy trends,” he said, noting he would likely advocate for those changes in the farm bill.
Saying “big oil” was influencing the Environmental Protection Agency on the matter of Renewable Fuel Standard exemptions, Franken said he would “hold things hostage on the Hill” to get those exemptions removed.
“There are no excuses to this; I will be exceedingly vocal about it,” Franken said. “You can become a proverbial burr in the saddle. ... I wouldn’t mind driving to every county courthouse, driving my tractor to the oil companies.”
On health care, Franken said he would be in favor of an “expansion” of the current Affordable Care Act, including more money for mental health, “and ultimately a public-private option.”
“If we’re going to stay in a capitalistic society — and I’m a fan of that — we need to have protocols and write business plans to put a clinic in a place like Coon Rapids,” Franken said. “One-third of patients are not insured, and you will never get that money. You can’t write a business plan that works.”
But he said he was not in favor of Medicare for All-style plans that scrapped the ACA.
“In mountain climbing, you don’t release your grips until you have something to reach for,” he said. “So build what we have, improve what we agreed upon and what we know could work.”
Franken is running against four other Democrats vying for the Democratic nomination to face Ernst in November.
Theresa Greenfield, a real estate broker who has U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s endorsement, is in the lead with 11% of the likely primary vote, though Franken as well as businessman Eddie Mauro are tied at 6%. Attorney Kimberly Graham is polling at 4%, and newcomer Cal Woods was not asked about in the poll. More than 70% of voters were undecided as of the October poll.
Franken said, like Ernst, he is a military veteran with rural Iowa roots — and as to Ernst’s “make ‘em squeal” ad, he noted he worked in a hog kill plant for three years. But he also pointed out his six years of legislative experience in Washington, D.C., working in different capacities, as evidence he has the connections to hit the ground running.
“I’m in it to win it,” Franken said.
