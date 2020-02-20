Mike Franken, candidate for U.S. Senate, to campaign this weekend

WATERLOO -- A Democrat running to unseat U.S. Joni Ernst will make a campaign stop in the Cedar Valley on Saturday.

Mike Franken, a retired Navy admiral of Sioux City who announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in August, will hold a Brews in Waterloo event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Lark Brewing, 3295 University Ave., in Waterloo.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to press@frankenforiowa.org.

Franken is running against four others vying for the Democratic nomination to face Ernst in November: Theresa Greenfield, a real estate broker from Des Moines who has U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s endorsement; community organizer and insurance broker Eddie Mauro of Des Moines; attorney Kimberly Graham of Indianola and newcomer Cal Woods.

Ernst is defending her Senate seat for the first time since getting elected in 2014.

