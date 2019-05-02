{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — MidAmerican Energy Co. has donated $5,000 to help plant new trees in Hope Martin Park.

MidAmerican Energy’s Trees Please! energy efficiency program has previously helped the city of Waterloo plant trees on public properties, schools and community spaces.

City Forester Todd Derifield said the grant presented to the city Monday will be used to plant 50 trees in Hope Martin Park. The city removed 65 ash trees from the park last winter after they were infested with the emerald ash borer.

More information about the Trees Please! program can be found by calling (800) 434-4017 or visiting MidAmerican Energy’s Plant Trees, Save Energy webpage.

-Courier Staff

