WATERLOO — Mike Franken, an Iowa native and Democrat, will return to Iowa to take on Sen. Joni Ernst in 2020.
Franken, 61, is a third-generation Iowan and was born in rural Sioux County.
He spent almost 40 years in the U.S. Navy and retired a vice admiral. He is returning to Iowa after working as a consultant for the Defense Department in Washington D.C.
“I view myself as an independent, experienced and a pretty principled voice for Iowa, and I will be in the United States Senate,” Franken said. “I was known as someone to make tough calls.”
Franken was at one time a registered Republican.
In the 1980s, the Reagan administration’s policy of trickle-down economics and the invasion of Panama and Grenada pushed him away from the Republican party.
In the 90’s, Franken worked for Sen. Ted Kennedy, and their views aligned on many issues.
Franken doesn’t think the Republican party today makes hard, principled choices.
“I see (U.S. Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell and Joni Ernst are generally what’s wrong with Washington today,” Franken said. “They do not do a good job standing up to (President) Donald Trump.”
Franken criticized Ernst’s voting record, noting she voted to remove protections for pre-existing conditions and to gut clean water protections.
“That strikes at the heart of rural America,” Franken said. “She serves her special interests, not Iowans.”
Ernst is defending her Senate seat for the first time after getting elected in 2014. So far three other Democrats have challenged Ernst.
Franken will face Theresa Greenfield, Kimberly Graham and Eddie Mauro in the June 2020 primary to seek the Democratic nomination.
He plans to reintroduce himself to Iowans all over the state and has moved to Sioux City.
“I’m not so sure, when you spend you’re first 20 years as a person of the soil in Iowa, that you can ever stray very much,” Franken said.
He plans to focus on three issues: climate change, universal health care and fighting against Wall Street greed.
“I’m happy, overjoyed, to work across the aisle,” he said. “We’re not going to placate special interest.”
If elected Franken would be hard person for a political party to control, he said.
“I’d to like to continue service to my fellow human kind as best I can and make life better for Iowans in the future,” Franken said. “I want to be an ambassador of goodwill in the Senate.”
