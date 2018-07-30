WEST UNION — Michael Bergan has run for office since he was in high school, and he continues the trend this year, running to retain his seat as the Republican representative for the Iowa House District 55.
“I’ve had an interest since high school,” Bergan said.
Bergan ran and served as student senator during his time at Luther College.
“I bring a real depth of knowledge with me from my past experiences, eight years as a county supervisor working with local government on a number of issues that we dealt with locally,” Bergan said. “I’ve had 12 years working with early childhood from an education perspective as well as working with child abuse prevention with activities with the Department of Human Services with child protection.”
Prior to being a state representative, Bergan was a Winneshiek County Supervisor and focused on social services.
“Whether it’s with the mental health center, I served on their board, or our county home, which we’ve transitioned into a leased arrangement with Wellington Place,” Bergan said. “I served on the state mental health developmental disabilities commission as a county supervisor representative.”
Bergan has more than 20 years of experience with early childhood issues.
During his freshman term, Bergan introduced a bill reflective of his work with early childhood, he said.
“They’d made a change in licensing process around child care centers, which left a situation where schools were required to license their early childhood special education classrooms,” Bergan said. “We provide an exemption for them for all other age groups so it just made sense to provide that (exemption) where there is oversight provided through the Department of Education.
“Over the past 20 years we have continued to improve our mental health services throughout the state,” Bergan said. “We have greater awareness in mental health and some of our mental health challenges.”
He noted public dollars have gone to hospitals that have housed mental health patients.
“We’re passed some mental health legislation that’s going to address our critical access and put in regional access centers to allow for evaluation, allow for diversion to get individuals to an appropriate setting that may not involve commitment to an acute care facility,” Bergan said.
The new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds includes the addition of six regional mental health access centers. The centers are designed for people with a mental health crisis who don’t require hospitalization.
Bergan was elected as an Iowa House Representative prior to former Gov. Terry Branstad’s privatization of Medicaid and mental health facility closures.
“We had a requirement to go to an MCO process for an expansion population, the decision at the time was to put that option out for all of our Medicaid population, which we did in a short time frame and some of the process was a bumpy road,” Bergan said. “I’ve seen significant improvements with (Iowa Department of Human Services) Director Jerry Foxhoven.”
During Bergan’s first two years at the state house, a number of controversial bills came down the pipeline concerning unions, abortion rights and healthcare.
“My general impression, particularly the first year, is coming in we suddenly had a change in the Senate to Republican control,” Bergan said. “For the prior six years of house activities, they passed a number of significant policy bills transferred to the Senate that were just not taken up.”
After the Republican Party controlled the Iowa House, Senator and executive branch, those issues were brought up again.
“I think on the first year about 95 percent of the bills were bipartisan,” Bergan said.
Bergan said he thought the partisan bills were modified to some degree to build a consensus.
“If there was any one thing that we could do to motivate the Democrats, it was the collective bargaining bill,” Bergan said. “We did that ... and certainly had some differences.”
There were areas of the collective bargaining bill Bergan thought were important.
“One is that we had contracts in place for over 40 years, or nearly 40 years, such that anybody now working in those positions had never had an opportunity to vote on, to offer an opportunity to vote to re-certify I felt was appropriate,” Bergan said. “There were handfuls, small typically county based, with a dozen or less employees, were de-certified by overwhelming vote, but overall we’ve seen 85 to 90 percent commitment to employees in their re-certification process.”
