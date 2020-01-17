Michael Bennet says voters are undecided, giving candidates like him 'a second look'

WATERLOO — While acknowledging the “steep climb” he faces in Iowa, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet will still find time between impeachment hearings to continue campaigning for president in Iowa.

“We’re trying to capitalize on the work we’ve been doing in the Obama/Trump counties, most of which are rural, which is where I’ve been spending my time,” Bennet, 55, a U.S. senator from Colorado, said in a phone interview.

By “Obama/Trump counties,” Bennet is referring to the 32 counties in Iowa — 13 in Northeast Iowa — that voted for Obama in 2012 and for Trump in 2016, counties Democrats hope to take back in 2020. He said his policy proposals uniquely appeal to those voters, and he has the track record to back it up.

“I’m the only candidate in this race to win a swing state — two national elections in a swing state,” Bennet said.

Bennet said the way to appeal to Obama/Trump voters is through more modest proposals, like his Real Deal that would provide universal preschool and a public health care option called Medicare-X, rather than proposals by more progressive Democrats running.