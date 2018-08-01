WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from Burton to Logan avenues and from Dawson Street to West Louise.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
Market will be open Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
The market features local produce, jams, flowers, fresh meats and more.
