Ken Shumaker with the Waterloo Water Works department opens a hydrant at Calhoun and Milwaukee Streets as crews flush hydrants.

 TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from Burton to Logan avenues and from Dawson Street to West Louise.

Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.

Market will be open Thursday

CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The market features local produce, jams, flowers, fresh meats and more.

