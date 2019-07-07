Steve Bullock visits Waterloo
WATERLOO — Democratic presidential hopeful and two-term Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will visit Single Speed Brewery from noon until 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in Waterloo.
Bullock is one of the 24 candidates running to be the Democratic nominee for president in 2020.
Road work to start Monday
CEDAR FALLS – Work continues on a three-year project to replace a railroad crossing and pavement on Iowa Highway 57 from Hudson Road to Franklin Street. Beginning Monday until early September, weather permitting, Iowa 57 will be closed to traffic between Franklin and Walnut streets, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s New Hampton construction office.
Drivers will follow a signed detour using Franklin, Second and Walnut streets during construction. Once the majority of the work is done, the detour will be removed. Some lane closures can be expected through the end of the year as work continues.
Digital signs will be in place directing trucks to avoid the Iowa 57 construction zone. It is recommended trucks utilize this route to help maintain traffic flow. Various side streets will need to be closed as staging progresses. During the winter shutdown each year, traffic will resume in two lanes in each direction.
Vision support group to meet
WATERLOO — The Macular Degeneration/Low Vision Support Group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the board room of Kimball Ridge Center, Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
The group will read and discuss literature on latest research and treatment for AMD. All are welcome.
Call Barb Lamfers at 230-4499 with questions.
Guns and Grills
event planned
CEDAR FALLS — Republicans of Black Hawk County will hold a Guns and Grills-2nd Amendment Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hick’s Place, 6658 Pashby Road, Cedar Falls.
The Black Hawk GOP is sponsoring a “range day” for interested Republicans.
Prior to hitting the range, an NRA-certified instructor will provide gun and range safety training along with instruction on range shooting with various types of pistols, revolvers and rifles.
Lunch and ammo will be provided and tours of the Hick’s Place facilities will be available to those interested.
Tickets are $40 each or $75 for a couple at www.blackhawkgop.com.
Proceeds will be used to further Republicans of Black Hawk County 2020 election efforts and support of 2nd Amendment issues.
Parking study workshop set
CEDAR FALLS – The public is invited to a workshop to present findings and initial recommendations from the College Hill parking study currently underway. The workshop will take place 6 to 8 p.m. July 16 at the University of Northern Iowa Center for Energy and Environmental Education, 8106 Jennings Drive.
The presentation will take approximately 45 minutes and will be followed by an informal question and answer session.
The parking study is performed by WGI Inc.
