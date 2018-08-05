Kiwanis plan youth golf event
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis Club is hosting the Kiwanis Katoski golf outing for youth at Gates Golf Course on Aug. 7.
The event starts at 8:30 a.m.
There will be no noon meeting.
Guests are always welcome to join club meetings. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Main St. work gets underway
CEDAR FALLS — Starting as early as Monday, road crews will begin work on Main Street between West Sixth Street and Seerley Boulevard.
During this time, drivers will experience changes in traffic patterns, lane closures and intermittent delays in traffic. For safety’s sake, travel with caution through the corridor as heavy equipment will be moving back and forth in the lane closures.
Weather permitting this process will only take two weeks. The city of Cedar Falls has awarded the 2018 street construction project to Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck. The contractor will be reconstructing/repairing portions of 16 streets as a part of this project. Funding for this project is provided by the 1 percent Local Option Sales Tax.
