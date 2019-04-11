City Hall to add
new back entry
WATERLOO -- The rear entrance to Waterloo City Hall will close Monday for construction of a new handicapped-accessible entry.
Access will be available through the front entrance at 715 Mulberry St. A temporary structure will be in place at the rear entrance to prevent entry, and additional handicapped parking will be marked on Mulberry Street.
The new entrance will include an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant concrete approach and automatic sliding doors.
The project is expected to take two weeks, depending on the weather.
Robotics team
sets open house
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls High School robotics team, the Swartdogs, will hold an open house from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the team's build site, 5547 Westminster Drive.
People are invited to come learn about the FIRST Robotics Competition as the team makes final preparations to travel to Detroit for the World Championships on April 24-27. Team members will show visitors their current robot, robots from past years and their shop. They will also have the practice field and robot set up for this year’s game.
People of all ages are welcome.
