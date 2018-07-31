Waterloo airport work near completion
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Regional Airport announced more than $3.2 million in repairs to the airfield are 95 percent complete.
The project, funded 90 percent with a Federal Aviation Administration grant matched by passenger facility charges, included rebuilding a taxiway, joint repairs and crack sealing on the main runway and new pavement markings and lights.
Final work on the project is expected to wrap up between mid-August and September.
Outdoor warning sirens to be tested
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency will test outdoor warning sirens at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
If there is a threat of severe weather that day, the sirens will not be tested.
