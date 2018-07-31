Subscribe for 33¢ / day
091917mp-Airport-taxiway-construction-1
Crews with Croell Redi-Mix out of New Hampton remove asphalt from taxiway C during construction work at the Waterloo Regional Airport on Sept. 19.

Waterloo airport work near completion

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Regional Airport announced more than $3.2 million in repairs to the airfield are 95 percent complete.

The project, funded 90 percent with a Federal Aviation Administration grant matched by passenger facility charges, included rebuilding a taxiway, joint repairs and crack sealing on the main runway and new pavement markings and lights.

Final work on the project is expected to wrap up between mid-August and September.

Outdoor warning sirens to be tested

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency will test outdoor warning sirens at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

If there is a threat of severe weather that day, the sirens will not be tested.

