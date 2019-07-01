2020 hopefuls to
visit Cedar Valley
WATERLOO -- Three Democratic presidential candidates will be in the Cedar Valley Wednesday and Thursday.
Former Vice-President Biden will be at the UAW Hall at 2615 Washington St. at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ryan will stop at the University of Northern Iowa's Maucker Union Elm Room in Cedar Falls at 10 a.m. and at TechWorks, 360 Westfield Ave., Waterloo, at 11:30 a.m.
On Independence Day Thursday, Biden will Join fellow presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke at the Independence Day parade in Independence at 8 a.m.
Fireworks rules
approved in CF
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls City Council has approved the following fireworks ordinance for the city of Cedar Falls:
Cedar Falls ordinances allow for the use of sparklers, snakes, and other novelty fireworks. Firecrackers, bottle rockets, and Class I / Class II are not permitted. Fireworks are not allowed to be used on city property without special permission.
With any questions regarding the firework ordinance, please contact City Hall at 273-8600.
Roads to close
for sewer repair
WATERLOO -- Efforts to repair a broken sanitary sewer force main under the Cedar River levee will require street closures this week.
North Hackett Road north of Rainbow Drive is expected to close to through traffic Tuesday, weather permitting, along with Duryea and Vaughn streets north of Falls Avenue, according to the Waterloo Engineering Department.
There will be no parking on those streets or near the intersection of Desoto Avenue and Rainbow Drive.
The closure is required so contractors can being a sanitary sewer bypass required as part of the project.
The South Riverside Trail between Electric Park Ballroom and Conger Street will remain closed during the construction project, which is expected to be completed in the middle of July.
