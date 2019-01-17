2 being honored at MLK banquet
WATERLOO — Terry Sallis and Derrick Holmes will receive Founder’s Choice awards at the 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet on Sunday.
The event starts at 5 p.m. at the Electric Park Ballroom.
Sallis is the founder and CEO of Integrated Treatment Services, and Holmes is the founder and CEO of Benjamin Banneker Watches and Clock Co.
For more information, call LaTanya Graves at 214-3434.
Skatepark input meeting slated
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Leisure Services Commission will hold a public input meeting Jan. 29 on the design of a new Riverside Skatepark.
The meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex, 300 Jefferson St., and will include representatives of the Spohn Ranch design firm.
The city is planning to build a new skatepark to replace the Exchange Park facility damaged by September 2016 flooding.
Youths sought for hunger event
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is asking all Northeast Iowa youths and organizations serving youths to help at this year’s Souper Bowl of Caring to remember the more than 14,000 Northeast Iowa children who are experiencing hunger.
The national movement’s goal is to transform the nation’s largest football weekend into the nation’s largest celebration of giving and serving by tackling hunger.
To register, go to www.northeastiowafoodbank.org/souperbowlofcaring2019. For questions, email akress@northeastiowafoodbank.org or call 235-0507.The event is open to the public in the NEIFB’s 16-county serving area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.