WATERLOO — The Urban Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Riverloop Expo Plaza.

In honor of Irish Fest Weekend, people can enjoy live entertainment by Stu Ryan O’Brien

A new product, fresh lamb meat, will be featured. Customers may shop for a variety of fresh produce, handicrafts, arts, homemade breads, jams and more.

Family market to sell zucchini

WATERLOO — The Kimball Ridge Family Market will feature zucchini Saturday, with samples and recipes.

The market is held at the corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo, starting at 8 a.m.

