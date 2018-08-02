WATERLOO — The Urban Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Riverloop Expo Plaza.
In honor of Irish Fest Weekend, people can enjoy live entertainment by Stu Ryan O’Brien
A new product, fresh lamb meat, will be featured. Customers may shop for a variety of fresh produce, handicrafts, arts, homemade breads, jams and more.
Family market to sell zucchini
WATERLOO — The Kimball Ridge Family Market will feature zucchini Saturday, with samples and recipes.
The market is held at the corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo, starting at 8 a.m.
