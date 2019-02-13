WATERLOO — Recruiting a diversity of vendors to your farmers market can be challenging, but has a direct impact on vendor sales, customer consistency and the market experience. But how do you ﬁnd the right vendors, explain the market opportunity and answer their questions? How do you know what kind of vendors that are the most important vendors to seek out? What do the people who attend your market really want? What would draw in new customers?
Join entrepreneur Simeon Talley and experienced market manager and vendor Julie Grunklee for a free, two-hour training at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St., from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday. This training is open to all current or aspiring market managers and market vendors. You can join this training in-person or virtually. Contact Jodie at jodie.huegerich@uni.edu or 273-7883 for information on how to register for this event.
Public forum set for Feb. 22
WATERLOO — The next Legislative Public Forum for 2019 will be held Feb. 22, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Central Middle School 1350 Katoski Drive, Waterloo.
The moderator is Barb Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The public is invited.
Grassley to hold town meetings
WASHINGTON –- Sen. Chuck Grassley will hold town meetings in Franklin County on Tuesday and Tama County on Feb. 20 as a part of his annual 99 county meetings.
Grassley will be available for 15 minutes after each meeting to answer questions from local reporters. These town meetings are open to the public and media. Details for the upcoming meetings follow.
Feb. 19: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Franklin County Courthouse, 12 1st Ave. NW, Hampton
Feb. 20: 7:45 to 8:45 a.m., North Tama Activity Center, 212 N. Main St., Traer
Bremer offices closed Monday
WAVERLY — All Bremer County Courthouse offices and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed on Monday in observance of President’s Day.
The Clerk of Court’s Office will be open Monday.
