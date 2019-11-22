WATERLOO — MET Transit is working to restructure its Cedar Valley bus routes for the first time in two decades.
A preliminary proposal shows new route maps designed to reduce ride and wait times but potentially create longer walks for many MET Transit users to reach a bus stop.
“We have not updated this system, a complete overhaul, in about 20 years,” said Mark Little, MET Transit’s general manager. “We’re looking at providing a more efficient system, and easier to use.”
The draft plan is being presented this month to Waterloo and Cedar Falls city council members, with public input meetings expected in February and March. A final decision on the routes is slated to be made in April with implementation in the first week of July.
Codie Leseman, a planner at the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, said the current route maps operate as loops that connect at the downtown transfer station on Sycamore Street.
“The travel times are long for some,” Leseman said. “People have to spend a lot of time on the bus as well as waiting at central transfer.”
The proposed routes would be more of an “out and back” design.
“The benefits for passengers is there will be shorter travel times which may positively benefit ridership; the schedules will be more reliable; and hopefully the routes will be easier to understand,” Leseman said.
He noted shorter ride times are expected to boost the number of people using public transportation in Waterloo based on surveys.
But there’s a trade-off, Leseman said. “In order to make the routes more efficient, we’re asking people … to walk a couple of blocks.”
In Waterloo, the routes could be restructured to provide a downtown loop and another loop near North Crossing and UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Multiple routes would touch the Crossroads Center area.
The proposal as presented is cost neutral for MET Transit. But the agency has included options to increase service in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls should those communities want to pick up the additional costs.
Little said it would cost $60,000 more annually for Waterloo to begin bus service at 5:15 a.m. daily instead of the current 5:45 a.m. start time. It “has been the number one request for people to get to work,” he said.
A second proposal to add six daily trips to the Airline Highway employment zone, an idea identified as a need by Grow Cedar Valley, would add $67,300 a year in new costs.
Little said the changes being proposed in the route maps do not affect paratransit bus services the agency provides.
