You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MET Transit gets $5 million from CARES Act
0 comments
top story

MET Transit gets $5 million from CARES Act

MET Transit transfer station

MET buses line up for the beginning of the work day in downtown Waterloo.

 Courier file photo

WATERLOO — The federal government is providing nearly $5 million for MET Transit to respond to the COVID-19 health emergency.

The money is part of $55 million Iowa’s public bus services are receiving through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to deal with unexpected costs and funding loss during the pandemic.

MET Transit, which provides fixed-route and paratransit bus service in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Evandsale, received $1.75 million in its regular federal support for the current fiscal year.

General Manager Mark Little said the agency is still seeking clarification on how the money can be used.

“For sure, loss of revenue, additional bus service needed during COVID-19, cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, materials and labor for the modifications made to the buses, and maybe additional protective modifications options added to any new buses we place orders for,” Little said.

“This could include an enclosed area around the driver for possible future outbreaks and security,” he added.

MET Transit has seen ridership fall about 65 percent on fixed routes and nearly 70 percent in paratransit service since the state issued an emergency proclamation last month, Little said.

“Not all but a majority of our current riders are essential workers or riders making essential trips,” he said. “We are fine with this, (but) we are asking people not to ride unless it is essential.”

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

+2
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Business - Local News
topical

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 2

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus
Local News
topical

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus

  • Melody Parker
  • Updated
  • 0

School-age children may still feel overwhelmed, anxious and frightened by what’s happening in the world right now. Parents can help by talking to their kids and being calm, patient and reassuring. 

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • Updated
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Business - Local News

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

  • Updated

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News