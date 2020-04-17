MET Transit gets $5 million from CARES Act

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — The federal government is providing nearly $5 million for MET Transit to respond to the COVID-19 health emergency.

The money is part of $55 million Iowa’s public bus services are receiving through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to deal with unexpected costs and funding loss during the pandemic.

MET Transit, which provides fixed-route and paratransit bus service in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Evandsale, received $1.75 million in its regular federal support for the current fiscal year.

General Manager Mark Little said the agency is still seeking clarification on how the money can be used.

“For sure, loss of revenue, additional bus service needed during COVID-19, cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, materials and labor for the modifications made to the buses, and maybe additional protective modifications options added to any new buses we place orders for,” Little said.

“This could include an enclosed area around the driver for possible future outbreaks and security,” he added.

MET Transit has seen ridership fall about 65 percent on fixed routes and nearly 70 percent in paratransit service since the state issued an emergency proclamation last month, Little said.